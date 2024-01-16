New Christian Guidebook Presents a Path to Spiritual Reconnection by Exploring God Plan through Old Testament Stories

Co-authors unveil lessons for today taken from the Bible to help readers nurture their relationship with Christ

WORDEN, III., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drawing from the believed wisdom contained within the pages of the Old Testament, authors Melody Westbrook and Emileigh Ziebka introduce "The Walk Back to Eden: God's Word, Your Story. His Paradise, Your Pursuit," a guidebook written to help readers understand how God provided a way for his creation to return to Eden and nurture fellowship with him by the storytelling of the Old Testament.

Readers will walk through the Garden of Eden, into the wilderness, and be locked inside a boat. The readers will delve into the storytelling of walking the roads of Canaan, the loss as Adam and Eve were kicked out of paradise, and more. Additionally, readers are offered practical lessons for today taken from the Bible.

"Before writing this book, I was teaching two small groups of working moms," Westbrook said. "They were exhausted from work and raising children. My desire was to speak about their relationship with Jesus in a practical way and grow them close to him through storytelling. This passion grew within me to teach fellow followers the greatest story ever lived starting at the beginning, the garden of Eden."

As Westbrook began to write these lessons with the support of co-author Ziebka, she claimed her life became touched by the depth and meaning of these stories. She found healing from her broken life as she related to the lives of characters in the Bible and encourages her readers to allow themselves the same relation where they too can find guidance and inspiration to nurture their relationship with God.

"The stories of the Old Testament offer more than just historical accounts," Ziebka said. "They are a roadmap to discover the profound relationship that God intended for us to have with him. Through the struggles and triumphs of the biblical characters we read, we too can find the guidance and love presented by Christ."

About the author

Melody Westbrook is the founder of The Walk Ministries, pastor's wife of thirty-five years, writer, and communicator. She uses her personal experience of a broken marriage and childhood survival of abuse to communicate God's redemption story. Emileigh is a founding member of the Walk Ministries. She has a heart for leading women toward Jesus. She is married to her college sweetheart and is a mother of four energetic children. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/822492-the-walk-back-to-eden.

