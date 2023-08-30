New Christian Guidebook Presents a Path to Spiritual Reconnection by Exploring God's Plan through Old Testament Stories

"The stories of the Old Testament offer more than just historical accounts," Ziebka said. "They are a roadmap to discover the profound relationship that God intended for us to have with him." Tweet this

"Before writing this book, I was teaching two small groups of working moms," Westbrook said. "They were exhausted from work and raising children. My desire was to speak about their relationship with Jesus in a practical way and grow them close to him through storytelling. This passion grew within me to teach fellow followers the greatest story ever lived, starting at the beginning: the garden of Eden."

As Westbrook began to write these lessons, with the support of co-author Ziebka, she claimed her life became touched by the depth and meaning of these stories. She found healing from her broken life as she related to the lives of characters in the Bible and encourages her readers to allow themselves the same experience.

"The stories of the Old Testament offer more than just historical accounts," Ziebka said. "They are a roadmap to discover the profound relationship that God intended for us to have with him. Through the struggles and triumphs of the biblical characters we read, we can find the guidance and love presented by Christ."

"The Walk Back to Eden: God's Word, Your Story. His Paradise, Your Pursuit"

By Melody Westbrook and Emileigh Ziebka

ISBN: 9781664294769 (softcover); 9781664294776 (hardcover); 9781664294776 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Melody Westbrook is the founder of The Walk Ministries, a pastor's wife of 35 years, writer, and communicator. She uses her personal experience of a broken marriage and childhood survival of abuse to communicate God's redemption story. Emileigh Ziebka is a founding member of The Walk Ministries. She has a heart for leading women toward Jesus. She is married to her college sweetheart and is a mother of four energetic children. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/822492-thewalk-back-to-eden.

