New Christian Novel Explores Love, Tragedy, and Redemption in the Heart of the South

With his new bride and an appointment as pastor to a rural church in eastern N.C., David settles into a small southern town. The unique charm and warmth of the community allow David to adapt and integrate into this new way of life.

"Growing up in a southern town myself, I found a rich source of inspiration for the setting of my book," Austin said. "I wanted the charm of the community to shape the story, bringing it to life with the true soul of the south."

However, when an unforeseen tragedy disrupts David's routine, he learns that love, while tested, can grow stronger. Guided by the Lord, Austin shares how love can transform from a mere emotion into a source of solace and strength, even amidst the most challenging circumstances.

"As readers see David struggle and ultimately find comfort through faith, they are reminded of the potential for renewal and hope in their own lives," Austin said. "His story underscores that even during the darkest times, faith can be a powerful source of healing."

"Home at Last"

By Alysia Austin

ISBN: ISBN (softcover); ISBN (hardcover); ISBN (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Alysia Austin is a devoted Christian whose path of faith has led her through a myriad of occupations, careers, travels, and a storybook full of memories. She currently resides in Charlotte, N.C. "Home at Last," is her first publication. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845572-home-at-last.

