New Christian Novel Offers Heartfelt Lessons on Life's Journey Between Two Women

As Jamie seeks to understand her purpose and meaning, Miss Mazey's teachings bring enlightenment. Together, they explore questions like, "Why am I here?" and "What am I to do?"

"Their journey will touch your heart as they touched mine, leaving you pondering your path and how you approach life's obstacles," said Dr. Payne.

Through their stories, Payne encourages readers to deepen their walk with God by creating a narrative meant to draw readers in and implementing the spiritual lessons long after the final page is turned.

As mentioned in the book, take a word from Miss Mazy; "Whatever it is that calms your soul and lifts you to a curiosity about your Creator, that is what you are meant to do to set you on the path to peace."

"Miss Mazey is the best friend every woman needs in her walk of faith—full of wisdom, grace, and love," said Dr. Payne. "She's there to support you through every twist and turn, offering encouragement and reminding you that no matter the challenge, God's peace is within reach."

"Finding Peace"

By Dr. Rebecca I. Payne

ISBN: 9798823011525 (softcover); 9798823013772 (audio); 9798823011518 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, AuthorHouse, Amazon (Audible), and Barnes and Noble

About the author

Dr. Rebecca Payne is a New York/New Jersey native who has spent the last 14 years diligently studying the Bible and learning God's grace. Her continued thirst for spiritual enlightenment has led her to walk the path toward God and deeper understanding. She continues to seek God's counsel and wisdom as she progresses on her journey of Christian living. Dr. Payne continues to expand and explore her interests in theology and wellness, having obtained a Master of Arts in Biblical Exposition in her continuing education. Her stories remain simple, presented for all to contemplate. To learn more, please visit https://www.drrebeccapayne.com/about-the-author/.

