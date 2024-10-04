New Christian Photobook Written to Discover the Power of Faith and Family

"After a season of prayer and pursuing God's direction, I realized that God was using my love for His word, the family and journal writing as motivators to create a website and blog, leading me to create this book from four years of blogging content." Post this

"After a season of prayer and pursuing God's direction, I realized that God was using my love for His word, the family and journal writing as motivators to create a website and blog, leading me to create this book from four years of blogging content."

With photos included and reflections written to be uplifting, Elmer offers a reminder to stand strong in the face of life's challenges. Each page encourages readers to cultivate a fresh awareness of God's presence, the truth of His word, and to embrace the love of Jesus in every step of their journey.

"Every moment, every image, reflects His hand at work, guiding us with love and purpose," Elmer said. "My hope is that this journey of the heart will not only encourage readers today but leave a legacy of faith that speaks to this generation and the next."

"Walk in the Truth: Generation to Generation"

By Judy Elmer

ISBN: 9798385026074 (softcover); 9798385026081 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Judy Elmer was an elementary teacher for 30 years. During which, she served as a writing resource instructor. She is now the author of three books. Judy's first book, "Hallelujah! Amen. It is Done," is about daily enjoying a time of prayer. Her second book, "Take Up the Praise! Walk on Water," is about the power of praising God even during hard times. Judy's third book, "Walk in the Truth, Generation to Generation," is about the peace that grows from knowing the truth from God's perspective. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856380-walk-in-the-truth

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE