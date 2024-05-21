New Christian Poetry Book Encourages a Life Closer to Jesus and a Better Understanding of the Bible

"I would like this book to show the reader that Jesus is the answer to all of life's problems; that Jesus has a purpose and plan for your life and that Jesus wants to be your best friend." Post this

"I would like this book to show the reader that Jesus is the answer to all of life's problems; that Jesus has a purpose and plan for your life and that Jesus wants to be your best friend," Dillman said. "But the key is that we must surrender our life to Him and accept Him as our Lord and Savior."

Dillman aims to reach Christians, as well as those considering becoming a Christian. He hopes to remind Christians and future-Christians of Jesus' love and plan for their life, and that the key is to grow in His grace as they draw closer to Him.

"I hope the book shows the reader that Jesus wants to guide you and be with you every step of the way during our lifetimes," Dillman said. "And that one day He wants to welcome us into His eternal home."

"Surrendering to God: Poetry to Encourage a Closer Walk with Christ"

By Ryan Dillman

ISBN: 9798385000265 (softcover); 9798385000357 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ryan Dillman is a pastor in the Wesleyan Church, an engineer, and the proud father of two daughters. He has recently had a spiritual restoration in his life and his first book of poems, "Surrendering to God," flows from that continual experience. Dillman resides in Indiana. To learn more, please visit https://www.ryandillman.com/.

