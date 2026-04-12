New Christian Study Series Examines the Origins and Doctrines of Modern Denominations Through Scripture

Christian Study Series Explores Faith and Doctrine John F. Lugger's Denominations: From God or Man? examines church history and teachings through a scripture-based approach to deepen understanding of Christian faith

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author John F. Lugger releases an in-depth multi-volume exploration of church history, denominational teachings, and biblical authority.

A new Christian study series by John F. Lugger invites readers to take a deeper look at the origins and teachings of modern religious denominations through a detailed comparison with the Scriptures.

Titled Denominations: From God or Man?, the multi-volume series explores the historical development of various Christian traditions and examines their doctrines alongside the teachings of the New Testament and the early church. The series combines biblical analysis, historical research, and structured study materials designed for individual reflection as well as group learning.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Lugger was raised in the Lutheran denomination. After graduating from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in business, he married his wife Charlene in 1974. Through her influence and faith, Lugger began a deeper study of Scripture and was later baptized into Christ.

Today, he works and worships with the North Lexington Church in Kentucky, where his passion for biblical study continues to shape his writing and teaching.

The Denominations: From God or Man? series includes both comprehensive volumes and structured workbooks intended to guide readers through thoughtful study and discussion. Each book examines the historical roots, organizational structures, beliefs, doctrines, and worship practices of various denominations, comparing them with the teachings of the Bible and the church established in the first century.

Across the series, Lugger explores a wide range of Christian traditions including Roman Catholicism, Eastern Orthodox churches, Anglican and Lutheran churches, as well as Presbyterian, Methodist, Anabaptist, and Salvation Army movements. The author also analyzes influential theological frameworks such as Calvinism and addresses contemporary questions about biblical authority, doctrine, and worship.

In addition to the primary volumes, the accompanying workbooks break down complex theological discussions into structured lessons. These guides include reflection questions and study prompts, making them suitable for Bible classes, small groups, church study sessions, or personal exploration.

Rather than focusing on debate, the books aim to encourage readers to examine religious teachings through the lens of Scripture and to reflect on the foundations of their faith. Lugger presents his research with the goal of promoting thoughtful study, spiritual growth, and deeper engagement with biblical teachings.

The series addresses themes including:

Christian doctrine and denominational history

Biblical authority and interpretation

Comparative study of church teachings

Christian discipleship and education

Scripture-based faith exploration

Designed for readers of all ages, the Denominations: From God or Man? series serves as both a theological resource and a practical study tool for Christians seeking a clearer understanding of church history and biblical teachings.

More information about the author and his work can be found at: jluggerpublishing.

About the Author

John F. Lugger is a Christian author and Bible student dedicated to exploring church history and biblical doctrine. Raised in the Lutheran tradition, Lugger later pursued deeper scriptural study that led to his baptism and continued commitment to biblical teaching. He currently works and worships with the North Lexington Church in Kentucky. His writing focuses on encouraging believers to examine religious teachings through careful study of Scripture.

Media Contact

Kelly Sanchez, Stellar Literary Press and Media, 1 (888) 945-8513, [email protected], https://stellarliterary.com/

SOURCE John F. Lugger