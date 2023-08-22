New Christmas Story Illustrates That God Understands The True Value Of Each Of His Children

Xulon Press presents an original Christmas story for children.
LAKE WORTH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tyler J. Beausoleil invites kids to join Can D. Cane as he learns to love himself just as he is in Can D. Cane's Christmas ($14.99, paperback, 9781662884696; $5.99, e-book, 9781662884702).
Can D. Cane goes through some experiences many children can relate to: being bullied and feeling like he doesn't really belong. Through Can's story, Beausoleil hopes to demonstrate strength and perseverance and, above all, God's acceptance, which is irreplaceable.
"I want to get across to children: They are perfect the way God has created them, no matter what," said Beausoleil.
Tyler J. Beausoleil wrote this story as an English assignment when he was in the 7th grade. He was born in Russia and adopted by his loving parents, who have always supported him and encouraged him to follow his dreams. Beausoleil enjoys writing short stories, driving his car, playing video games and sports, working, school and spending time out with his family and friends.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Can D. Cane's Christmas is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
