New Chromatography Data Platform Wins Bio-IT World Award for Genmab and Genedata

"When creating antibody panels, we implement several RNA and DNA quality control steps to ensure fast and efficient workflows. Previously, using different data acquisition platforms — each providing proprietary QC metrics — made it challenging to compare and report data to a central repository. The newly developed Chromatics solution has solved this by enabling automated, vendor-agnostic data processing, analysis, and reporting capabilities," said Esther van Buren, Ph.D., Expert at Genmab. "Streamlining our workflows, the solution also allows us to incorporate large sets of RNA and DNA electrophoresis data into our total antibody panel generation data review process, which gives us a more comprehensive and efficient evaluation."

As an open platform, Genedata Chromatics integrates into existing IT infrastructure, ensuring smooth data exchange and traceability. It gathers data from applications and instruments for analytical assessment, standardizes data processing, and enhances data quality to create comparable, FAIR data. Genedata Chromatics significantly accelerates the processing of many samples in both research and development, saving time and reducing costs. At Genmab, scientists have cut data processing time from 4-8 hours per week to just 30 minutes. The improved data accessibility, combined with automated data analysis, enables deeper insights and faster decision-making, speeding up the development of biomolecules.

"Genmab seeks to integrate AI into everything we do, and we are continuously looking for ways that AI can address operational challenges," said Rik Rademaker, Ph.D., Director at Genmab. "Our collaboration on Chromatics is aligned with that goal as the platform helps us to effectively work with vast amounts of complex data while positioning us for AI and ML initiatives — all aimed at enabling optimized decision-making and improved efficiency in bringing life-saving medicines to patients."

"In discussions with global biopharma, we identified a critical and growing demand for efficient management and analysis of chromatography data," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., President of Genedata. "By working together with Genmab, an innovative leader in biopharma R&D, we developed a first-in-class software solution that automates and integrates complex chromatography workflows. The launch of Genedata Chromatics underscores our strategic vision to expand the Genedata Biopharma Platform to support the latest advances in biopharma R&D and ultimately help accelerate the development of effective treatments."

