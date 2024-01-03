New Cimarron Brand Reflects Emerging Force in Data-Driven Emissions Management Solutions

"Cimarron stands at the intersection of innovation and sustainability, our new brand ushers in the next era in our journey to drive efficiency, cost reductions, and significant progress towards decarbonization for our customers." - Jeff Foster, CEO Post this

Cimarron's products, services, and real-time monitoring and automated control systems are designed to reduce emissions, optimize operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive cleaner and efficient operations for customers including those operating in conventional oil & natural gas, renewables, biogas, coal mine methane, and other select industrial end markets.

Cimarron Today

The new Cimarron brand builds on over half a century of proven expertise in advanced equipment designs and customer responsive services supporting major domestic markets and more than 45 countries around the world. Over the past five years, the company has strategically expanded its offerings of emissions control technologies, software, compliance, and real-time monitoring solutions by investing heavily in new technology and targeted acquisitions. The company will continue to serve its markets leveraging its family of well-recognized sub-brands including Jordan Technologies, Flare Industries, AEREON, ABUTEC, and Hy-Bon/EDI.

Mr. Foster added, "Unlike many of our competitors, our investment in new product development, technology and product line expansion allows us to offer a unique and comprehensive solution to customers seeking to proactively manage emissions and drive operating efficiency. We have a deep knowledge of state and federal regulations. We can assess the emissions control requirements of asset owners and remediate existing deficiencies; develop a detailed and cost-effective plan to eliminate emissions and optimize throughput; provide monitoring and measuring services to assure compliance while providing diagnostic, predictive, and preventative maintenance services. Our confidence is evidenced by our willingness to share operational risks and efficiency gains in our commercial relationships with customers."

Key elements to Cimarron's strategic positioning and comprehensive solution set are:

Sytelink360® Real Time Data Monitoring: Cimarron's Sytelink360® Real Time Data Monitoring enables field services crews and customers to track and minimize wellsite emissions, automate Leak Detection & Repair (LDAR) programs, and reduce remote field and equipment interactions required by manual processes. The Sytelink360® platform combines software, proprietary hardware, and Cimarron's field service capabilities to provide customers with equipment optimization, data quantification, performance guarantees, and emissions remote monitoring and management. Through newly established partnerships and continued technology innovation, Cimarron is integrating state of the art continuous monitoring equipment with data analysis, bi-directional equipment control, and alerts to provide a premium compliance as a service package for operators needing to comply with increasing environmental regulations and mitigate pollution.

Emissions Management Solutions: Cimarron's Emissions Management Solutions include a vast portfolio of emissions control and destruction technologies used to identify, quantify, rectify, capture and/or destroy fugitive emissions for customers. Supported by an expert team of application engineers and strategically located manufacturing personnel, Cimarron offers among the world's most expansive emissions control technologies for energy and infrastructure applications including compression vapor recovery units, vapor recovery towers, carbon vapor recovery units, enclosed combustion units, thermal oxidizers, BTEX condensers & combustors, ultra-low NOx emissions combustors, and high destruction flares.

Aftermarket Parts & Field Services: Cimarron's aftermarket parts and service segment plays a crucial role in enhancing customer effectiveness, support, optimization and satisfaction of its software, hardware, and manufactured equipment. The company provides a full array of services for efficient operations, based on technology enabled diagnostic, predictive and monitoring data while providing responsive field services, including routine and preventive maintenance, installation, commissioning, repair, and refurbishment, 24/7 support, and training for both Cimarron equipment and third-party products. The company's highly skilled teams and extensive inventory of aftermarket parts cover all major regions across the United States and specific international locations. Cimarron also provides a range of rental equipment, catering to the short and/or long-term needs of its customers.

Production & Processing Equipment: Cimarron offers a complete line of equipment to handle the wide variety of operating conditions, offering solutions for low or high pressure, solids removal, vapor-liquid and liquid-liquid separation, emulsion treating, and natural gas dehydration. With several ASME code facilities in the U.S. certified to build, refurbish, and repair pressure vessels, Cimarron has the capacity and geographic reach across all the major domestic basins.

