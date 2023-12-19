New Clearwater Beach Hotel Specifies PENETRON ADMIX SB for Permanent Concrete Protection from Marine Environment

The self-healing capability of the concrete basement structures of the Hiatus Clearwater Beach Hotel virtually eliminates the need for any future maintenance. Post this

Located at the southern end of the Beachwalk public promenade and adjacent to the well-known Frenchy's South Beach Café, the new Hiatus Clearwater Beach (part of the Curio Collection by Hilton) was designed by Behar + Peteranecz Architecture and built by Baker Construction. The seven-story beachfront hotel features 88 guest rooms, a rooftop pool and bar, and a rooftop restaurant, all situated on top of a three-story 90-space parking garage.

"Because the Hiatus Clearwater Beach construction site is across the street from Clearwater Beach, only a few feet from the lapping waves of the Gulf of Mexico, the below-grade structures of the hotel needed protection from a lot of groundwater present at the site," explains Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

The local Penetron team worked together with CEMEX, the ready-mix concrete supplier, to provide an optimal concrete mix for the below-grade concrete foundation structures – including the foundation slabs and retaining walls – and elevator pits of the hotel tower. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for the concrete mix.

Once mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the entire concrete matrix. The insoluble crystals forming within the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix reduce concrete permeability, provide corrosion mitigation and self-healing abilities to seal hairline cracks over the service life of the structure.

