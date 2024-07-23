New Click-Ins Partnership Brings AI-Powered Vehicle Inspections to Draiver Customers Throughout the U.S.

By leveraging Click-Ins' innovative AI technology, our clients can streamline the inspection process, accurately detect damage to the smallest detail, and minimize the chances of any oversight. Post this

Draiver utilizes a network of 20,000 insured and vetted independent drivers to provide fast, on-demand vehicle movement, complemented by patented software that delivers deep insights and trip optimization. Available to clients in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and Canada, the partnership with Click-Ins enhances these services by introducing thorough, precise, and user-friendly vehicle inspections. Each time a vehicle changes hands, Click-Ins performs a detailed inspection with documentation of its condition. This ensures any damage is promptly identified, and clients are informed about when it occurred and who is responsible.

Click-Ins' AI-powered vehicle inspection technology is perfect for Draiver's clients, including car rental and sharing companies, automotive fleet and logistics businesses, dealerships, auctions and remarketing organizations, and more.

By integrating Click-Ins' AI-powered vehicle inspection technology into its services, Draiver clients now benefit from an intuitive interface and a suite of advanced features, including:

AI-powered inspections to spot vehicle damage like a pro.

Universal car part recognition technology that identifies any car part on any model.

Pinpoint measurements of the exact size and severity of any damage.

Detailed condition reports, delivered in minutes, backed by in-depth data and photos.

"Our partnership with Click-Ins marks a transformative advancement in how we serve our customers," said Federico Ranero, CEO of Draiver. "By leveraging Click-Ins' innovative AI technology, our clients can streamline the inspection process, accurately detect damage to the smallest detail, and minimize the chances of any oversight – all from a mobile device. This partnership empowers our clients in the automotive industry to operate more efficiently and make better-informed business decisions."

Charles Lukens, CEO of Click-Ins, highlighted the importance of this partnership in reaching a broader audience of automotive professionals looking to improve their vehicle inspection processes.

"This collaboration enables us to provide faster and more reliable vehicle inspections to a larger automotive audience seeking to optimize their operations," said Lukens. "Click-Ins is setting a new standard in vehicle inspections across multiple automotive verticals and around the globe. We're pleased to partner with Draiver – a company that's committed to delivering advanced technologies and exceptional value to its clients like Click-Ins is. It's a great partnership."

About Click-Ins

Click-Ins is the global leader in AI-driven vehicle inspections, utilizing visual intelligence to redefine traditional vehicle inspection processes. Founded in Israel and now available in the U.S., Click-Ins combines Artificial Intelligence with synthetic data and other advanced technologies to deliver detailed, easy-to-understand visualizations of vehicle damage directly from mobile devices, with complete Condition Reports delivered in minutes. This technology enables businesses across the automotive industry to conduct reliable inspections anywhere and at any time, with zero hardware required. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.click-ins.com.

About Draiver

Draiver is a leading vehicle delivery company offering best-in-class AI logistics software with a vetted, insured global driver network. The company's full suite of services is available in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Canada. Clients include global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. For more information, visit www.draiver.com.

