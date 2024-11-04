New Client Portal by Rocketlane Aims to Streamline the Digital Customer Journey

"Rocketlane's Client Portal 2.0 empowers businesses to deliver a seamless client experience, enabling tailored, transparent, and intuitive interactions that enhance onboarding and boost client satisfaction," says CEO Srikrishnan Ganesan. Post this

Fragmented Communication: Effective communication is vital in preventing project failures, as studies indicate that 57% of project issues stem from poor communication. (2) Fragmented conversations can lead to confusion regarding roles and responsibilities, resulting in delays, disorganization, and a breakdown in trust among both team members and stakeholders.

Inconsistent Client Experience: For service companies, inconsistency in tools can create a disjointed customer journey, negatively impacting client satisfaction. A personalized and seamless customer experience has become a major differentiator, with 73% of customers expecting businesses to understand their unique needs and offer tailored solutions. (2)

Reduced Project Visibility: Without a unified platform, clients often lack insight into project timelines, budgets, and deliverables. It's reported that approximately 70% of projects fail because of unclear goals or objectives, which can lead to confusion and misalignment among both team members and stakeholders. (3)

The Crucial Link Between Onboarding and Client Retention

Improving customer retention can lead to substantial financial gains; research indicates that a 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by 25% to 95%. (4) First impressions matter greatly: effective onboarding is essential in establishing the client-vendor relationship, leading to a 70% increase in productivity and an 82% improvement in retention rates. (5)

Conversely, poor onboarding is a top factor in customer churn, with 63% of customers weighing onboarding quality in their decision to continue with a service provider. A negative experience can result in lost clients and increased acquisition costs. (6)

By enhancing onboarding processes, companies can significantly boost customer satisfaction and retention. Loyal customers are 50% more likely to try new products, illustrating that effective onboarding not only retains clients but also creates upselling opportunities. "This reinforces Rocketlane's mission to create a frictionless customer experience through its Client Portal," points out Ganesan. (7)

Enhancing Professional Services Automation with Rocketlane's Centralized Client Portal

Effective project management requires seamless communication and transparency, essential for fostering collaboration among teams and clients. Rocketlane's new Client Portal achieves this through the following traits:

Fully Customizable Experience: Client Portal 2.0 can be branded and embedded directly into a vendor's platform, delivering a seamless, website-like experience that aligns with the company's identity. This capability facilitates effortless adoption by ensuring zero learning curve for clients. In today's market, such customization is essential, as 71% of customers expect personalized interactions. (8)

Centralized Communication: All project-related interactions are housed within the portal, eliminating the need for back-and-forth emails, and providing a clear record of all conversations.

Enhanced Visibility: Clients gain access to real-time updates on project timelines, budgets, and deliverables, transforming the customer journey into an informed, engaging experience. This transparency not only increases client satisfaction but also helps avoid potential conflicts related to scope creep or missed deadlines.

Time-Saving Automation: By automating repetitive tasks using templates, the portal allows teams to focus on driving value and enhancing client engagement rather than getting bogged down in administrative work. Once the portal is set up, it can be easily reused for future projects, eliminating the need to configure it from scratch each time. Automation has become a crucial tool for businesses to reduce operational costs; over 90% of workers surveyed reported that automation solutions increased their productivity, while 85% indicated that these tools enhanced collaboration across their teams. (9)

Transforming Client Onboarding with Rocketlane's Client Portal

Rocketlane's Client Portal is revolutionizing client onboarding for companies in SaaS, consulting, and professional services by enhancing transparency and streamlining communications. "With Customer Portal 2.0, we're not just simplifying onboarding; we're redefining the entire post-sale experience to be faster, smarter, and more personalized. At Rocketlane, we believe your customers deserve seamless journeys from day one because delivering value shouldn't wait", concludes Ganesan.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane stands at the forefront of redefining service delivery for modern teams. With its cutting-edge platform, Rocketlane unifies onboarding, implementation, and professional services workflows, enabling teams to collaborate efficiently with customers and deliver projects on time and within budget. By integrating projects, resources, finances, and customer experiences, Rocketlane not only streamlines operations but also significantly enhances customer satisfaction and profitability. This transformational tool offers a unique trifecta that propels businesses towards exceptional delivery performance, making it the ultimate solution for modern service teams looking to achieve world-class results. For a comprehensive understanding of Rocketlane's offerings and impact, please visit their website https://rocketlane.com/.

References

1.Westfall, Brian. "2024 U.S. Tech Trends Report: 58% of Businesses Regret a Recent Software Purchase." Capterra , 7 Nov. 2023, http://www.capterra.com/resources/us-tech-trends/.

2.Hoory, Leeron. "The State of Workplace Communication in 2024." Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 13 Sept. 2024, http://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/digital-communication-workplace/.

3."Project Management Statistics 2024: New Trends." TeamStage, 8 July 2024, teamstage.io/project-management-statistics/.

4.Bough, Victoria, et al. "Experience-Led Growth: A New Way to Create Value." McKinsey & Company, McKinsey & Company, 23 Mar. 2023, http://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/growth-marketing-and-sales/our-insights/experience-led-growth-a-new-way-to-create-value.

5.White, Danni. "The ROI of Effective Onboarding: Measuring Success and Impact." Techfunnel, 3 Sept. 2024, http://www.techfunnel.com/hr-tech/roi-effective-onboarding-success-impact/.

6.Duncan, Ewan, et al. "Customer Experience: Creating Value through Transforming Customer Journeys." McKinsey & Company, McKinsey & Company, 1 July 2016, http://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/growth-marketing-and-sales/our-insights/customer-experience-creating-value-through-transforming-customer-journeys.

7.Spillane, James. "Why Your Existing Customers Are Your Best Customers - Business 2 Community." Business 2 Community, 6 June 2024, http://www.business2community.com/customer-experience/why-your-existing-customers-are-your-best-customers-02199165.

8.Arora, Nidhi Arora, et al. "The Value of Getting Personalization Right-or Wrong-Is Multiplying." McKinsey & Company, McKinsey & Company, 12 Nov. 2021, http://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/growth-marketing-and-sales/our-insights/the-value-of-getting-personalization-right-or-wrong-is-multiplying.

9.Perez, Juan. "How Automation Drives Business Growth and Efficiency - Sponsor Content from Salesforce." Harvard Business Review, 12 Apr. 2023, hbr.org/sponsored/2023/04/how-automation-drives-business-growth-and-efficiency.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Rocketlane