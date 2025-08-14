New Clinical Study Shows DrTung's® Herbal Toothpowder Tabs Significantly Improve Dry Mouth Symptoms Naturally

"This study is a meaningful milestone not only for DrTung's, but for natural oral care at large," said Colin Davis, founder of DrTung's. "It validates what our community has known intuitively: that nature, when guided by science, can powerfully support oral and whole-body health." Post this

DrTung's Herbal Toothpowder Tabs have been clinically proven to significantly improve dry mouth symptoms within two weeks of regular use.

Clinically Proven: Herbal Toothpowder Tabs Deliver Fast and Significant Relief for Dry Mouth

In the 15-day clinical study of 41 participants, over 87% reported noticeable improvements in dry mouth symptoms using DrTung's HTT twice daily.

Participants also saw measurable improvements in saliva pH, viscosity, flow rate, and buffering capacity, all of which are key markers of oral health. Results showed:

87% of patients noted their dry mouth symptoms improved (p<0.001).

After only 2 weeks, dry mouth symptoms improved by 34% overall, measured by the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) (p<0.001).

Saliva flow improved in 94% of those with "very low" rates.

75% of participants with poor saliva viscosity saw improvement.

85% showed enhanced buffering capacity, helping the mouth resist pH changes and prevent enamel demineralization.

"This study is a meaningful milestone not only for DrTung's, but for natural oral care at large," said Colin Davis, founder of DrTung's. "It validates what our community has known intuitively: that nature, when guided by science, can powerfully support oral and whole-body health."

A Toothpaste Alternative That Supports Whole-Body Health

DrTung's Herbal Toothpowder Tabs are not just a fluoride-free brushing alternative; they're a new category in oral wellness. They're designed to support the oral microbiome, balance saliva, and refresh breath—all without harsh chemicals, foaming agents, or synthetic additives.

Supercharged herbal power: cleans teeth, supports saliva balance, and strengthens the oral microbiome for long-term oral wellness.

Non-GMO Project Verified.

Formulated with: earth minerals plus organic and Ayurvedic ingredients such as clove, lemongrass, neem, and miswak (toothbrush tree).

Clinically proven to help relieve dry mouth symptoms: supports a healthy oral environment, naturally and effectively.

Mess-free, on-the-go brushing: compact, contemporary tablets make brushing easy.

Nothing unnecessary: free from dyes, fluoride, artificial preservatives, and SLS.

Earth-friendly packaging: recyclable glass bottle with a pesticide-free bamboo cap and recyclable aluminum insert.

Why This Matters

Dry mouth is more than uncomfortable; it raises the risk of dental issues and broader health imbalances. That's why DrTung's doesn't just mask symptoms. Instead, they create innovative, science-backed solutions that support oral balance, working in harmony with the body's natural processes.

This clinical validation of Herbal Toothpowder Tabs reflects what DrTung's has always stood for: efficacy without compromise. Since day one, the brand has prioritized innovative oral care formulas that do more than clean. They help balance the oral microbiome and support full-body wellness. This is part of a larger mission to change how we care for our mouths, and in turn, our health.

A 25-Year Legacy of Innovative Oral Care

For over 25 years, DrTung's has led the movement in biocompatible oral care, rooted in the belief that the mouth is the gateway to overall health. While many brands leaned on synthetic formulas, DrTung's took a different path, combining Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to develop products that work with the body's natural systems, not against them.

Their commitment to clean, efficacious products began with the first tongue cleaner available in the U.S. and continues today with innovations like the Herbal Toothpowder Tabs, now clinically validated as a natural solution for helping dry mouth symptoms.

Availability and Where to Learn More

DrTung's Herbal Toothpowder Tabs are available in Spearmint and Mint-Free (Clove) options, packaged in sustainable glass bottles with bamboo caps. They retail for around $16 and can be purchased at www.drtungs.com. To find a local retailer, visit the Store Locator for a comprehensive list of retailers.

