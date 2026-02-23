New Clinical Study Shows Magtein® Reduces Brain Age by 7.5 Years While Improving Cognitive Performance

Groundbreaking Frontiers in Nutrition Research Validates Magceutics' Brain-Targeted Magnesium Supplement for Memory, Sleep Quality, and Cardiovascular Health

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magceutics, the pioneering cognitive wellness company founded by former MIT professor Dr. Liu, today announced the publication of a landmark clinical study in Frontiers in Nutrition demonstrating that its flagship ingredient Magtein® (magnesium L-threonate) significantly improves cognitive performance, reduces estimated brain age by 7.5 years, and enhances cardiovascular health markers in healthy adults.

The six-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled 100 adults aged 18-45 who received 2 grams of Magtein® or placebo daily. Results showed that compared to placebo, Magtein® supplementation was associated with:

Significant improvements in overall cognitive performance as measured by the NIH Total Cognition Composite (p = 0.043), with particularly strong effects on working and episodic memory

A 7.5-year reduction in estimated brain cognitive age

Improved reaction time (p = 0.031)

Reduced resting heart rate (p = 0.030) and increased heart rate variability (p = 0.036)—physiological markers of stress reduction and improved autonomic balance

Greater improvement in sleep-related impairment (p = 0.043), with significant benefits for participants experiencing more severe sleep problems

"This study validates what we've known since developing Magtein® - that effectively delivering magnesium to the brain produces measurable, meaningful improvements in cognitive function," said Dr. Liu, founder of Magceutics. "The 7.5-year reduction in brain cognitive age is particularly exciting, as it demonstrates Magtein®'s potential to support healthy brain aging."

The research underscores what sets Magceutics apart in the crowded supplement market: a specialized focus on brain-bioavailable nutrients that can cross the blood-brain barrier. Founded on the recognition that despite the brain being our most vital organ, few supplements were specifically formulated to deliver nutrients where they're needed most, Magceutics has pioneered the science of cognitive supplementation.

Magtein® is the first and only form of magnesium proven to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier, addressing a critical gap Dr. Liu identified during his research at MIT. While magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, its role in brain health has been chronically underappreciated - until now.

The study also confirmed Magtein®'s excellent safety profile, with no reports of significant adverse reactions and good tolerability throughout the trial period.

Magceutics' product line features Magtein® as the cornerstone ingredient across multiple formulations, including the original Magtein® capsules, MagteinPRO (combining Magtein® with magnesium acetyl taurate (ATA Mg®) for enhanced neurological support), adult Magtein® gummies, and KiddoCalm™ gummies for children. Additionally, the company offers synergistic combinations with Vegan Vitamin D3 + K2 for comprehensive brain, bone, and immune support.

"Our commitment to science, quality, and effectiveness drives everything we do," added Dr. Liu. "This publication in Frontiers in Nutrition represents independent validation of our mission to support cognitive function and brain health with products that make a genuine difference in people's lives."

The complete study is available in Frontiers in Nutrition and provides detailed methodology and findings supporting Magtein®'s role in cognitive wellness.

