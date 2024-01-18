New Clinical Trial Shows That While The Mediterranean Diet is Good, Pure C15:0 Supplementation Makes It Better

In a randomized, double-blinded and controlled clinical trial, supplementation with the same pure C15:0 ingredient in fatty15 improved the health outcomes of the Mediterranean diet.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A game-changing clinical trial has revealed that enhancing the already renowned Mediterranean diet with pure C15:0 supplementation can elevate health outcomes even further.

C15:0 (also called pentadecanoic acid) is the first essential fatty acid to be discovered since omega-3, which was over 90 years ago. Numerous studies have linked higher C15:0 to better metabolic, liver and heart health.

The recent randomized, double-blinded, and controlled clinical trial, published in the American Journal of Clinical Research, has the scientific nutrition community buzzing. Participants were divided into three groups: a caloric-restricted diet, a caloric-restricted diet following Mediterranean diet guidelines, and a caloric-restricted Mediterranean diet with C15:0 supplementation.

The results were astounding––lower weight, less body fat, healthier insulin, glucose, and blood pressure levels. The caloric-restricted Mediterranean diet, both with and without C15:0, resulted in lower body weight as well as lower total cholesterol, triglycerides, and improved liver function compared to just the caloric-restricted group. But the real star? The group supplemented with C15:0 enjoyed the most health benefits––healthiest body weight, lowest liver fat, lower LDL cholesterol, healthier gut microbiome (Bifidobacterium adolescentis), as well as the benefits from pure caloric restriction.

Fatty15 is the world's only pure and science-backed C15:0 supplement. In head-to-head studies, fatty15 had 36+ clinically relevant cellular benefits, which was 3x more than the purest, highest performing omega-3 (EPA). Even among leading longevity-enhancing molecules, fatty15 took the top spot.

Backed by science, the Mediterranean diet is a heart-health champion associated with longevity. Vegetables, fruit, moderate alcohol consumption, fish, shellfish, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and high monounsaturated fats – these components define its success.

Yet, amidst the diet and nutritional revolution, studies suggest C15:0 deficiencies could be contributing to the surge in type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder of Seraphina Therapeutics, emphasizes, "This recent clinical trial underscores C15:0 as a critical, essential nutrient for our long-term health. It's becoming increasingly urgent to understand how C15:0 deficiencies are impacting global health, and more importantly, how we can replenish C15:0 levels to help restore both individual and global health."

Chooi et al. Effect of An Asian-Adapted Mediterranean Diet and Pentadecanoic Acid on Fatty Liver Disease: The TANGO Randomized Controlled Trial. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2023): In Press.

