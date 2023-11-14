New coalition calls on UN to recognise natural materials ahead of INC-3

A global coalition of packaging companies is calling on UN Treaty makers to recognise natural polymer materials as a key tool in the fight against plastic. Officially launched today, the Natural Polymers Group is a new industry voice committed to scaling natural polymer solutions to reduce plastic pollution globally. These innovative materials, created by companies Notpla, Loliware, Traceless, Xampla, MarinaText, Zerocircle and PlantSea, offer a regenerative, circular solution to tackle plastic waste and pollution.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A global coalition of packaging companies is calling on UN Treaty makers to recognise natural polymer materials as a key tool in the fight against plastic.

Officially launched today, the Natural Polymers Group is a new industry voice committed to scaling natural polymer solutions to reduce plastic pollution globally.

The group, representing seven innovators (across the US, Europe and India), has been founded to establish nature-based materials, such as plants and seaweeds, as a viable and mainstream means of replacing plastic.

These innovative materials, created by companies Notpla, Loliware, Traceless, Xampla, MarinaText, Zerocircle and PlantSea, offer a regenerative, circular solution to tackle plastic waste and pollution.

The third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee will kick off in Nairobi next week, as representatives come together to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

"We have come together to demonstrate the enormous potential for naturally sourced materials to transform industries reliant on conventional and single-use plastics," said Pierre Paslier, cofounder of Notpla. "Our group will be the voice of this emerging industry and accelerate the adoption of natural polymers across many sectors and applications."

Alexandra French, CEO of Xampla said: "We are proud to launch the Natural Polymers Group to speak with one voice about the potential of natural materials to eliminate plastic. Our Morro materials are a viable and market ready solution that can do things plastics never could. We urge those who are drafting the Treaty to recognise natural polymers as an essential part of a plastic free future."

The group has set out three policy endorsements ahead of INC-3. This includes the call for a global and clear definition for plastic and non-plastic substitutes and an expanded criteria for circularity, that recognises natural polymer's end of life benefits.

It also pushes for ambitious policies and incentives to phase out unnecessary plastics such as extended producer responsibility systems, taxes and levies.

These measures will help scale the production and use of safe, sustainable natural polymer solutions made from abundant renewable resources.

"The global treaty underway now is a pivotal chance to coordinate ambitious action to address the plastic crisis. We urge policymakers to leverage this opportunity to support natural solutions as the key solution to avoid plastic waste and pollution altogether, rather than relying solely on recycling or reuse of plastic," added Pierre Paslier.

The Natural Polymers Group represents an important step in harnessing nature's solutions to transition to a circular economy free of plastic pollution.

"It's now more critical than ever that the natural polymers industry unites to solve the most pressing challenges of our time: plastic pollution and climate change. LOLIWARE's fully commercialised seaweed resins platform ensures sustainability at scale, compliance with new legislation, new customer demands, and new waste requirements," said Sea Briganti, CEO of LOLIWARE.

The coalition invites other innovators, businesses, researchers and NGOs to join its mission.

Learn more at https://naturalpolymersgroup.com/

About Loliware (www.loliware.com)

Loliware is an award-winning materials science company replacing single-use plastics with seaweed-based materials that are Designed to Disappear™. As the first company worldwide to scale seaweed as a high-performance, cost-effective replacement to fossil fuel-based plastics, Loliware's SEA Technology, is a new category of sustainable resins that can be processed on existing plastics equipment into limitless home-compostable, circular products that regenerate the earth. Loliware's partners include resin distributors, global manufacturers, and major brands worldwide, including Montachem, Sinclair & Rush, José Andrés Group and 1Hotels.

Media Contact

LOLIWARE Press Team, LOLIWARE, 1 347-609-4990, [email protected], www.loliware.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Loliware