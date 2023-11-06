New Cocktail Bar, Call Me Pearl, Now Open in Downtown Denver

Downtown Denver welcomed its newest gem of a cocktail lounge, Call Me Pearl, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Nestled just off McGregor Square and steps from LoDo, Call Me Pearl, led by Executive Chef Stephen Greer, invites guests to indulge in a curated selection of creative cocktails, small plates and wine. Call Me Pearl seamlessly combines classic hospitality with contemporary spirit, making it an elegant new addition to Denver's cocktail scene.

Led by Executive Chef Stephen Greer, Call Me Pearl offers an array of storied snacks and shareables. Guests can savor classic dishes such as Oysters Rockefeller and Olive-Anchovy Tapenade served with warm baguette, as well as more playful indulgences like Garlic-Chili Shrimp with toasted coconut and crispy rice noodles. Each evening, guests can anticipate a selection of fresh oysters served on the half shell. Call Me Pearl showcases its playful side, with a selection of caviar served alongside crHme fraiche and house-made potato chips. The menu will evolve seasonally, and patrons can look forward to monthly wine dinners featuring thoughtfully curated pre-set menus, paired with exquisite wines and spirits.

The bar team at Call Me Pearl serves up inventive craft cocktails alongside a dynamic menu of 20 different beers, many of which are local to Colorado. The cocktail menu features everything from a classic Martini – served with an optional caviar bump -- to the Velvet Dreams, with vodka, absinthe, sparkling rosI, lime, mint, and butterfly flower tea. Other standouts include Sally's Rose Garden, which incorporates vodka, maraschino liqueur, egg white, raspberry, lemon, and rose water, as well as the Call Me Old Fashioned, which elevates the classic recipe with lavender honey. Guests will also find a hand-selected wine list featuring 18 wines available by the glass and an additional 50 bottles sourced from various corners of the world, catering to a wide range of palates and preferences.

Inspired by the timeless femininity of pearls, the space is elegant and welcoming, an ideal spot to celebrate with a loved one or simply to escape the hustle and bustle of the city with a custom cocktail. Call Me Pearl is a space that honors an ethos of gilded celebration, simple joys, and humble hospitality. Here, the often lost art of rituals and classics are celebrated. Set in a windowed room with a vaulted ceiling and soft seats that invite guests to linger and connect over a drink, Call Me Pearl is both intimate and warm. Design details such as layered fabrics, rounded leather lounge chairs creates a familiar, warm atmosphere, akin to your fondest, lush home cocktail party, with shades of taupe, mauve, and hints of dark green. The space is anchored by a dramatic chandelier made up of more than 1,350 of small glass orbs that resemble a flurry of iridescent pearls.

Located off of the Wynkoop Promenade in McGregor Square, Call Me Pearl is open for drinks and small bites Sunday-Thursday from 5-11pm; Friday and Saturday from 5pm-12 am. Happy hour will be available Monday-Friday from 5-6pm. Reservations are recommended, and available via www.CallMePearlBar.com. Follow along @CallMePearlBar.

