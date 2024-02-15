New Collaboration with Phius Expands Passive Building Education at Greenbuild 2024

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share our expertise and successes with an expanded and like-minded community," said Katrin Klingenberg, executive director and co-founder of Phius. Post this

The Phius/Greenbuild collaboration highlights the synergies between passive and green building strategies to reduce the strain on resources while improving livability. It reinforces the critical role they both play in realizing our shared goal of buildings with zero emissions. Additionally, the collaboration promises Greenbuild attendees and Phius professionals a comprehensive experience, continuing to provide the knowledge and resources necessary to design better buildings and communities and redefine the future of our built environment.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share our expertise and successes with an expanded and like-minded community," said Katrin Klingenberg, executive director and co-founder of Phius. "Aligning with USGBC to have a presence at their longstanding, popular show allows us to reach a new audience of peers who will benefit from learning about passive building, especially as it continues to gain momentum nationwide in city and municipal building code adoption."

In joining forces, Phius and Greenbuild broaden the reach of passive building education to new global audiences and provide Phius members with unprecedented access to green building programming and professionals across various sectors and regions:

Phius will lead the programming for a pre-conference Greenbuild Summit in 2024, and sessions selected from the Greenbuild Call for Proposals will be incorporated into the conference program, offering valuable insights into passive building projects, strategies, and innovations.

The Greenbuild expo hall will also feature a dedicated Phius-hosted pavilion, showcasing manufacturers and service providers offering cutting-edge passive building products, technologies, and services.

"This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of Phius to work with mission-aligned partners like USGBC and Informa that share a common vision for reshaping the built environment to protect our health, communities, and climate," said Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild Brand Director, Informa Connect. "We will offer an even wider focus on accelerating the decarbonization of our built environment by bringing passive building experts, strategies, and solutions to the world's largest gathering of the green building industry."

Greenbuild is accepting session proposals through February 23, 2024, from industry experts eager to share their knowledge and expertise. All application funds are used to support Greenbuild's Legacy Project, a community-based project in the event's host city that demonstrates the benefits of green building and sustainability to community health and equity.

View the guidelines for submitting session proposals here.

Submit a Greenbuild/Phius session proposal here.

Mark your calendars for Greenbuild 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 12-15. Join us for a transformative experience that will shape the future of sustainable building and redefine the possibilities for our built environment.

Visit www.greenbuildexpo.com for information, or sign up for updates regarding the latest news and announcements about Greenbuild 2024. IMAGES to accompany stories can be found HERE.

