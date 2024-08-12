New Collection of Poetry Explores Mysteries of the Universe

"My book is an attempt to unite religion and science by a very simple idea," said Gertsoyg. "We can disagree about whether or not the universe had a creator, but we can all agree that the universe is our creator." Post this

"My book is an attempt to unite religion and science by a very simple idea," said Gertsoyg. "We can disagree about whether or not the universe had a creator, but we can all agree that the universe is our creator."

"The Story of the Universe" is written in freeform verse and the poems are titled after the components of the cosmos. It also contains several full color photos that demonstrate the vastness of space.

"These poems were inspired by a very old idea," said Gertsoyg, "that the universe is one river, and that galaxies, stars, planets, and people are all whirls and eddies in the universal flow, arising in the universe as naturally as whirls and eddies arise in a fast-flowing river."

"The Story of the Universe"

By Yan Gertsoyg

ISBN: 9781665752299 (softcover); 9781665752282 (hardcover); 9781665752275 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishin g, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Yan Gertsoyg, born in Moscow in 1966, has lived and traveled all over the world. He holds a BA in philosophy, an MA in interdisciplinary studies, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. He has been a lawyer for more than thirty years. He is also the author of "Emergence of Value: Out of Chaos", about the origins of ethics, and "The Fire Sea of Wonder: Philosophic Poems in Prose." He is married and lives in Canada. To learn more, please visit thestoryofuniverse.com.

