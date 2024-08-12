New Collection of Poetry Explores Mysteries of the Universe

Author was inspired by idea that the universe is one river and everything in it flows together
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attempting to bridge the gulf between art and science, a new book of poetry is out to demonstrate that science is a rich vein of poetry for artists to mine. Author Yan Gertsoyg adds that it took him 20 years because it wasn't easy for him to transform the "complex and precise language of science into the simple and vivid language of art."
While writing "The Story of the Universe," Gertsoyg started out as an atheist, but halfway through he discovered that the universe is his God, or that "God is the face of the Universe." This led him to the concept that religion is a part of human nature, and that without religion, there is a hole that needs to be filled with one strong belief or another.
"My book is an attempt to unite religion and science by a very simple idea," said Gertsoyg. "We can disagree about whether or not the universe had a creator, but we can all agree that the universe is our creator."
"The Story of the Universe" is written in freeform verse and the poems are titled after the components of the cosmos. It also contains several full color photos that demonstrate the vastness of space.
"These poems were inspired by a very old idea," said Gertsoyg, "that the universe is one river, and that galaxies, stars, planets, and people are all whirls and eddies in the universal flow, arising in the universe as naturally as whirls and eddies arise in a fast-flowing river."
"The Story of the Universe"
By Yan Gertsoyg
ISBN: 9781665752299 (softcover); 9781665752282 (hardcover); 9781665752275 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishin g, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Yan Gertsoyg, born in Moscow in 1966, has lived and traveled all over the world. He holds a BA in philosophy, an MA in interdisciplinary studies, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. He has been a lawyer for more than thirty years. He is also the author of "Emergence of Value: Out of Chaos", about the origins of ethics, and "The Fire Sea of Wonder: Philosophic Poems in Prose." He is married and lives in Canada. To learn more, please visit thestoryofuniverse.com.
