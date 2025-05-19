New Collection of Short Articles, Essays, and Poems Offers Support for Counselors Working with Multicultural Therapy Related Healing

"We are all impacted by racism, and this is especially relevant to each counselor and each client we want to support," said Schiraldi, "especially in our current wealthy, white, hetero male supremacy cultural values system in this country." Post this

"We are all impacted by racism, and this is especially relevant to each counselor and each client we want to support," said Schiraldi, "especially in our current wealthy, white, hetero male supremacy cultural values system in this country."

Schiraldi is a licensed professional counselor, and has been a career trauma therapist and racial justice advocate for over 40 years. He has authored five other books in the Racial Justice Series: "Healing Love Poems for white supremacy culture: Living Our Values," "Unexpurgated* Racial Justice Poetry with Healing Meditations," "Men and Racism: The Healing Path," "Post Traumatic Macho Disorder" and "Awakening With Love For A Life Worth Living."

"Having learned from and being inspired by so many amazing clients and racial justice allies," said Schiraldi, "I felt it important to share some of what I've been gifted. May you find support here for your own healing journey, and with those you are working and growing with."

"Multicultural Counseling With Boys and Men: A Healing Guide"

By Roberto Schiraldi

ISBN: 9798765258330 (softcover); 9798765260258 (hardcover); 9798765258323 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Roberto Schiraldi, EdD, LCP, LCADC is a licensed professional counselor, licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor, and has been a racial justice advocate, trainer, and trauma therapist for over 40 years. He's retired from Counseling and Psychological Services at Princeton University, Princeton, N.J., where he was coordinator of the alcohol and other drug treatment team. He received his doctorate in Holistic Health Education and Counseling from Temple University, Philadelphia, Penn. He is a past President of the New Jersey Association for Multicultural Counseling, past Co-Chair of the Ethics Committee of the New Jersey Counseling Association and has been a member of numerous racial justice organizations, boards, and committees. He is also a pipe carrier in the Sicangu Lakota Native Spiritual Healing Tradition, a Vietnam era veteran, and member of Veterans for Peace. To learn more, please visit https://www.robertoschiraldi.com/.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, Balboa Press, 480 306 7065, [email protected], www.robertoschiraldi.com

SOURCE Dr. Roberto Schiraldi