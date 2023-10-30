New Coming-of-Age Novel Focuses on a Coastal California Girl set in 1977

"What sets Penney's Beach apart is its honesty and humanness," Meyer said. "It shines truth and insight into many aspects of life and the complex world we must navigate, becoming a gift to the past, present, and future generations." Post this

"This story is a heartwarming and relatable coming-of-age tale that resonates with readers of all ages," Meyer said. "It reminds us of the universal struggles and triumphs young women, as well as men, face as they transition from youth to adulthood."

As readers follow Penney's ever-changing world, they're offered a lesson in resilience and the power of community. With determination and love, Meyer strives to share Penney's story as a celebration of the mysteries that may be presented in life, including history, politics, religion, and more.

"Penney's Beach"

By R.J. Meyer

ISBN: 9798765231593 (softcover); 9798765231609 (hardcover); 9798765231586 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

R.J. Meyer was the inspiration and co-author for the 2011 anthology, "BEYOND FORGIVENESS; REFLECTIONS ON ATONEMENT", with Phil Cousineau—host and co-writer of "Global Spirit" which aired on PBS; it was published by Jossey Bass and selected as the 'Common Theme Book of the Year' for 2013–2015 at Indiana University. Additionally, he's co-founded two political organizations, and won the primary election for U.S. Congress in 2004. He now directs his creativity to a lighthearted novel that explores an array of subjects including history, politics, religion/spirituality, metaphysics, and intimacy/sexuality. His 40-year commitment to community service includes chairing six non-profit organizations and ministering in his church. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842038-penneys-beach.

