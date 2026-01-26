New Communication Book "Elevate Conversations, Deepen Connections" Gives Readers the Blueprint to Transform Relationships and Bridge Differences

"We forgot how to communicate in a way where we can share information, debate about ideas, and have fun working together as we produce great results. I wrote this book to share skills and strategies that we can immediately apply to create healthy and fulfilling relationships," said Lee Broekman. Post this

As an executive coach and trainer working with leaders across civic, government, private enterprises, creative agencies and with individual executives, Broekman is often engaged by organizations where interpersonal conflict ends up getting in the way of success and high performance. She frequently finds that despite having people with great intentions, top talent and a strong work ethic, work environments are fraught with criticism, blame, complaining, avoiding, and withholding.

"We forgot how to communicate in a way where we can share information, debate about ideas, and have fun working together as we produce great results. I wrote this book to share skills and strategies that we can immediately apply to create healthy and fulfilling relationships," said Lee Broekman.

At a time when cancel culture is prevalent and civil discourse is absent, Elevate Conversations, Deepen Connections gives hope and guidance to those who truly seek authentic relationships. Aimed at professional leaders, board members, and team players everywhere, this book offers a clear roadmap to navigate relationships with conscious communication.

With dozens of early reader reviews and a 5-star rating on Amazon, Broekman's new book is resonating with readers at the time when they need a resource, with testimonials that include the following:

"What distinguishes this work is Broekman's transparency and vulnerability—revealing where she and others felt frustrations and disappointment before finding eventual breakthroughs. Broekman possesses a rare gift for distilling sophisticated communication frameworks into tools you can actually use immediately." - Michael L

"It's a thoughtful, accessible guide for anyone who wants to communicate more effectively and connect more meaningfully." – Mayrav S

"Elevate Conversations, Deepen Connections by Lee Broekman is one of those rare communication books that doesn't just 'sound good,' it actually changes how you show up in real conversations. The tools are practical, simple to remember, and immediately usable (especially when emotions are high or you're stuck in a familiar pattern). I found myself constantly highlighting. Not because it was theoretical, but because it was usable. If you want better conversations at work, at home, or in any relationship that matters, this book is a clear, compassionate guide." - Lauren A

Order now on Amazon or visit the book website for more information.

About the Author

Lee Broekman is the author of the new book Elevate Conversations, Deepen Connections: Key Tools for Even Better Communication (2026) and principal of Organic Communication, an executive training company providing communication, management and leadership guidance to professionals and firms. An expert in persuasion, presentation and interpersonal communication, Lee trains decision makers in top organizations to communicate and manage naturally and effectively. She is a frequent speaker in legal and business gatherings and coaches senior managers of Fortune 500 companies. Lee has taught courses at USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Marshall School of Business, and at the UCLA School of Law. As a former city council spokesperson, campaign media advisor, ambassadorial scholar to the Netherlands, and political lobbyist, Lee draws on a strong foundation in leadership and communication. Her relatable stories, coupled with actionable tools, empower professionals to work with different people under stressful situations. Lee is also the author of Stop Blocking, Start Connecting: 8 Key Skills of Successful Communicators (2018).

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Organic Communication, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://organiccomm.com/

SOURCE Bankmore Publishing