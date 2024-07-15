New Connections Academy Report Shows Positive School/Life Balance Sets Students Up for Success

Just as working professionals value work/life balance for personal fulfillment, it's encouraging to see that students are also realizing the importance of balancing school activities with their personal lives from an early age. Post this

Other findings showed that parents and students are more aligned on what is needed for career exploration. Students want to know what skills they need to have or develop that are attractive to employers (49%). They also seek information about work experience, internships and apprenticeships (46%), as well as knowledge on what education programs are the best pathways to their desired careers (42%).

In the career decision-making process, real-world experiences like job shadowing and projects with companies were rated as the most valuable resource by both parents (65%) and students (53%).

"Just as working professionals value work/life balance for personal fulfillment, it's encouraging to see that students are also realizing the importance of balancing school activities with their personal lives from an early age," said Dr. Lorna Bryant, Director of Career Solutions in Pearson's Virtual Learning division. "Generation Z's eagerness to integrate practical career experiences with their academics, while also focusing on their wellbeing, will ease their transition into their first roles and bodes well for the future workforce."

Additional key findings include:

For students thinking about careers the most important factors were work/life balance (47%), work that is meaningful/satisfying (39%) and a physically, mentally and emotionally safe work environment (38%). These outranked income potential (34%), job stability (20%) and workplace culture (11%).

Students who know what career field they want to pursue ranked the most important factors, passion and genuine interest (62%), making a positive impact (50%) and having a career aligned with their skills and strengths (48%), that drive their career choices.

Students and parents who see having a negative school/life balance affecting their career planning say students are most missing out on understanding their interests (51% for students, 49% for parents) and making connections with others (45% for students, 47% for parents).

Overall, students found that engaging with peers, fellow students, and friends was their most helpful tactic for balancing school and life (52%). Implementing strategies for prioritizing work and organizing tasks (making lists, learning time management and using calendars) were the second most popular tactics (43%) for students.

To help students foster a healthy school/life balance, parents prioritize encouraging time management or organizational skills (65%) and promoting taking breaks from schoolwork when needed (57%).

Students want help from their parents the most in finding jobs (48%) and having parents sharing resources (43%).

Two in three students say they started thinking about their careers before 11th grade (68%). Some (14%) begin thinking about their careers in K-sixth grade.

The top four industries of interest differ slightly between students and parents:

Students: Healthcare (26%), Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media (24%), Business (16%), and Engineering and architecture (14%)

Parents: Healthcare (23%), Software, IT, and other computer-based work (22%), Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media (16%), and Engineering and architecture (16%)

Recognizing the demand for job-focused skill-building and career exposure, Connections Academy has tailored opportunities to its middle and high school students via expanded college and career readiness offerings. Launched in spring 2023, the tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit toward over 150 U.S. bachelor's degree programs. Partnerships with professional organizations such as the Future Business Leaders of America, The Home Depot, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and the SEMI Foundation further expose students to careers across industries.

Methodology

Allison Performance + Intelligence analyzed survey data provided by Pearson. Survey sample consisted of 1,019 U.S. students in 8th through 12th grade, and 1,012 US parents/guardians who have a student in eighth through 12th grade. Fielding was completed in May 2024.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

