New Consortium to Transform Pediatric Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Care

"By leveraging real-world clinical data and collaborating across institutions, we can reduce complications, improve pain management, and enhance efficiency in pediatric T&A surgeries," said Vanessa Olbrecht, MD, MBA, FASA, chair of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at Nemours Children's. Post this

A Data-Driven Approach to Pediatric Surgical Excellence

Tonsillectomies and adenoidectomies are among the most common pediatric surgeries, yet significant variations in care persist. CITA's initiative is targeting improvements in all six National Academy of Medicine (NAM) quality domains:

Safety: Reducing complications and lowering costs through minimized adverse events.

Effectiveness: Delivering evidence-based interventions that minimize pain and postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV).

Patient-Centeredness: Enhancing opioid stewardship to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Timeliness: Ensuring on-time case starts to increase access and operational capacity.

Efficiency: Streamlining workflows to improve case turnover and overall throughput.

Equity: Identifying and addressing disparities in care to ensure all patients receive high-quality treatment.

"By leveraging real-world clinical data and collaborating across institutions, we can reduce complications, improve pain management, and enhance efficiency in pediatric T&A surgeries," said Vanessa Olbrecht, MD, MBA, FASA, chair of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at Nemours Children's and principal investigator of CITA.

"CITA's innovative approach is transforming how we view pediatric surgical care," said Lynn Martin, MD, MBA, chief medical officer for pediatric and academic services at AdaptX and professor emeritus at the University of Washington. "By empowering clinicians with actionable insights, we can implement targeted interventions that not only improve outcomes but also establish new standards for efficiency and patient safety."

"At Children's Minnesota, we are committed to advancing pediatric surgical excellence through continuous learning and innovation," said Abby Meyer, MD, medical director of pediatric otolaryngology at Children's Minnesota. "CITA is an important step toward setting a new national benchmark for T&A surgeries."

"We know that data-driven collaboration leads to better patient outcomes," said Sanjay Parikh, MD, chief of otolaryngology at Seattle Children's. "CITA is allowing our teams to deliver on our commitment to ensure that every child receives the highest quality surgical care."

Join the Consortium

CITA is actively welcoming additional institutions committed to improving pediatric T&A surgery. For more information on how to participate, visit consortiumforimprovementofhealthcare.org/cita.

Media Contact

Courtney Witter, AdaptX, 1 206-620-0233, [email protected], adaptx.com

SOURCE CITA