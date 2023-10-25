New Corporate Headquarters for the VeroVision Mail Screener

"World-class operations are essential to sustain our leadership in disruptive contraband interdiction solutions. Our customers rely on our detection technology to protect officers, mail handlers, and inmates and keep dangerous contraband out of correctional facilities," said CEO Peter Safran. Post this

"World-class operations are essential to sustain our leadership in disruptive contraband interdiction solutions. Our customers rely on our detection technology to protect officers, mail handlers, and inmates and keep dangerous contraband out of correctional facilities. Drugs and cutting agents are hidden in everything, from stamps to crayon drawings, in an evolving cocktail of threats that we address," said CEO Peter Safran.

The executive, sales, and engineering team at Eclipse are experts in leading-edge hyperspectral imaging technology which infuses the VeroVision system with powerful screening capabilities to detect and presumptively identify a wide range of drugs and cutting agents.

"We have big plans ahead. With more than 100 installations today and counting, providing top-notch customer service is our number one priority. We are hard at work developing new features and the next generation of sensing systems for corrections facilities, law enforcement, and other organizations at risk," explained COO Rebecca Schuler. Schuler also noted future plans for new offerings to keep officers safe and secure. Plans for an opening event are being finalized.

