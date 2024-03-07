New Correction and Replacement Form Feature Is Included in 2023 ez1095 ACA At No Additional Cost

The latest 2023 version of ez1095 software will easily accommodate corrected and replacement forms at no additional cost. Post this

"The latest 2023 version of ez1095 software will easily accommodate corrected and replacement forms at no additional cost." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ez1095 can print form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B. It has also been approved by the IRS to generate the efile documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing. Overall, processing 1095 and 1094 form corrections in-house can provide organizations with greater control, flexibility, and cost savings, while also ensuring that sensitive employee information is secure and compliant with applicable regulations.

Customers that need to correct Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

Just a few features include but are not limited to :

Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

Efile version available at additional cost.

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

Fast data import feature

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

Correct forms at no additional cost with purchase of ez1095

ez1095 software cost is $295.00 to print and mail forms. It is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.

To learn more about ez1095 ACA software and test drive before purchase, customers can visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

