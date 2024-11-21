New Cost Effective ezPaycheck Bundle 2024-2025 Available At $199.00 For For Year End Tax Reporting

Clients can now get ezPaycheck 2024-2025 bundle version for only $199 for a limited time to process payroll and year end tax reporting. Post this

New and seasoned clients are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).

Just a few of the highlights included in ezPaycheck are:

Automatically calculates Federal, state and local taxes and deductions including Social Security tax, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, 401K , Insurance deduction and more

Includes built-in tax tables for federal, all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables

Prints Tax Forms 940, 943, 941, W2, and W3

E-files 941 (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods

Print payroll checks on blank stock and pre-printed check paper

Supports stub-only printing

Easily calculates salary pay, hourly pay, tip, bonus, differential pay and more

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Supports employees PTO plan

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies simultaneously with one flat rate

Supports network access (additional cost)

Priced at $119 per installation of ezPaycheck 2024 (Regularly 149.00) and released each per calendar year ($199.00 for the 2024-2025 single installation bundle version), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Thiese bonus deals are for a limited time only. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help US business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

