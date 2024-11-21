New Cost Effective ezPaycheck Bundle 2024-2025 Available At $199.00 For For Year End Tax Reporting

Both 2024-2025 year versions of ezPaycheck payroll software is a cost effective software available for a limited time at $199.00 to process payroll in-house and complete year-end tax reporting. Test drive at halfpricesoft.com for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation
MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Processing payroll in-house with ezPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com is more cost-effective because it eliminates the need to pay third-party provider fees. This allows a company to control the entire process, customize systems to specific needs, and directly manage payroll costs associated with software and staff salaries, rather than paying additional service charges per paycheck. As an added incentive, clients can get the software for both years 2024 and 2025 for only 199.00. The application makes it simple to streamline year end tax reporting.
"Clients can now get ezPaycheck 2024-2025 bundle version for only $199 for a limited time to process payroll and year end tax reporting." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
New and seasoned clients are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).
Just a few of the highlights included in ezPaycheck are:
- Automatically calculates Federal, state and local taxes and deductions including Social Security tax, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, 401K, Insurance deduction and more
- Includes built-in tax tables for federal, all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 943, 941, W2, and W3
- E-files 941 (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods
- Print payroll checks on blank stock and pre-printed check paper
- Supports stub-only printing
- Easily calculates salary pay, hourly pay, tip, bonus, differential pay and more
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Supports employees PTO plan
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies simultaneously with one flat rate
- Supports network access (additional cost)
Priced at $119 per installation of ezPaycheck 2024 (Regularly 149.00) and released each per calendar year ($199.00 for the 2024-2025 single installation bundle version), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Thiese bonus deals are for a limited time only. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help US business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
