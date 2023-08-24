New Cultured Stone digital design tool makes project planning easier than ever

We're excited to see how designers use this innovative tool to create their ideal project spaces and unlock new design possibilities that will resonate with their residential and commercial clients. Tweet this

Users can upload images of any current project into the visualizer, then apply a Cultured Stone brick or stone veneer profile to envision its placement in their design in real time. For those just beginning the design journey, preset samples of interior or exterior spaces are available so users can discover how Cultured Stone might look in various applications.

The Cultured Stone Visualizer makes it easy to swap styles, textures and color palettes and save favorite design combinations, and builders, architects and interior designers can auto-generate a report to share with clients. Reports include product details and resources, project support information and the location of local Cultured Stone dealers.

To learn more about the new Cultured Stone Visualizer Tool, visit CulturedStone.com/visualizer.

Cultured Stone is a member of the Westlake Royal Building Products™ portfolio of exterior and interior building products. For more information on Cultured Stone and its products, visit CulturedStone.com.

