New Cultured Stone digital design tool makes project planning easier than ever

Stone visualizer helps homeowners and trade professionals map product offerings onto photos of their own spaces
ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cultured Stone announces the launch of its new digital design tool, which provides interior designers, architects and consumers an interactive platform to envision how the brand's products, profiles and color palettes would look in their project. Whether starting from scratch or working on an existing project, the Cultured Stone Visualizer provides information and resources to assist in sourcing manufactured stone or brick veneer for a variety of applications.
"The natural textures and colors of our stone and brick profiles provide a range of options for any type of design, while maintaining a cohesive artistic vision," said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing and Product Management. "We're excited to see how designers use this innovative tool to create their ideal project spaces and unlock new design possibilities that will resonate with their residential and commercial clients."
Click to Tweet: Explore @culturedstone's new Stone Visualizer digital design tool that lets you see how various stone or brick veneer profiles, styles and colors would look in your or your clients' spaces. CulturedStone.com/visualizer
Users can upload images of any current project into the visualizer, then apply a Cultured Stone brick or stone veneer profile to envision its placement in their design in real time. For those just beginning the design journey, preset samples of interior or exterior spaces are available so users can discover how Cultured Stone might look in various applications.
The Cultured Stone Visualizer makes it easy to swap styles, textures and color palettes and save favorite design combinations, and builders, architects and interior designers can auto-generate a report to share with clients. Reports include product details and resources, project support information and the location of local Cultured Stone dealers.
To learn more about the new Cultured Stone Visualizer Tool, visit CulturedStone.com/visualizer.
Cultured Stone is a member of the Westlake Royal Building Products™ portfolio of exterior and interior building products. For more information on Cultured Stone and its products, visit CulturedStone.com.
About Cultured Stone
Driven by a pioneering spirit, Cultured Stone introduced the world's first manufactured stone veneer, making it possible to feature the authentic hues and natural textures of stone and brick in any environment. Nearly 60 years later, Cultured Stone continues to lead the industry creating the finest stone products for empowering the artist within and bringing incomparable designs to reality. For more information on Cultured Stone's catalog of products, visit CulturedStone.com.
About Westlake Royal Building Products
Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories. For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow on LinkedIn and Instagram and "Like" us on Facebook.
Media Contact
Jessica Sepic, Merlot Marketing, Inc., 9162859835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com/
SOURCE Cultured Stone
Share this article