New Curion Intelligence Reports Keep Brands in the Know with Evolving Trends and the Product Truths Behind Them

Curion, a leader in consumer and product experience insights, announces the launch of Curion Intelligence Reports, a new series of exclusive category-specific research reports designed to help brands stay ahead of trends, understand consumer expectations, and make faster, smarter product decisions.

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curion, a leader in consumer and product experience insights, announces the launch of Curion Intelligence Reports, a new series of exclusive category-specific research reports designed to help brands stay ahead of trends, understand consumer expectations, and make faster, smarter product decisions.

Built on Curion's product insights expertise and powered by behavioral data, emotional insight, and real consumer reactions, each report in the series delivers actionable findings tailored to help brands innovate, renovate, or fine-tune their products in a crowded market.

Keren Novack, President of Curion, shared "We built these reports to cut through the noise and give brands real-time insight on what's shifting, what's sticking, and what to do next with their products."

The first four reports are set to be released in the coming weeks. Each report explores the motivations, barriers, and unmet needs that shape consumer behavior in these high-interest categories.

Functional Soda: Discover which health benefits actually drive purchases, what consumers are willing to give up for them, and the key barriers to trial.





Flavored Whiskey: Understand what drives flavored whiskey purchases, how usage context impacts perception and enjoyment, and where taste meets or misses expectations.





Skin Care: Pinpoint the key moments that trigger skincare use, where brands fall short across gender journeys, and which product traits build long-term loyalty.





Casual Dining: Learn which menu, value, and service elements turn one-time guests into regulars, where brands are underdelivering, and how dining occasions shape spend and satisfaction.

Curion Intelligence Reports are offered to clients at a fraction of their estimated value, giving brands access to consumer-validated insights. Exclusively through Curion, these reports empower teams to stay ahead of industry shifts, make faster decisions, and confidently navigate product and category evolution.

To learn more, reach out to your Curion representative or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Lisa J Spathis, mpg, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.curioninsights.com

SOURCE mpg