New Customer Portal Reveals CNI's Commitment to Online All the Time

"Our new portal, CNI Insights, delivers on our commitment to elevating the customer experience, differentiating our company and our services" Bailey said.

The CNI Insights portal provides value for customers that is unequaled. The portal includes 24/7 access to service status, reporting, trends, plus an abundance of information critical to CNI customer's success.

"Our partner LB Networks supported us in turning up the portal in just a couple of weeks. It leverages the advanced analytics, reporting and presentation of the Business Service Portal and OcularIP platform," Bailey went on to say. "Following up on when we launched the new CNI we're here to help businesses use tech to their fullest advantage. The new Insights portal is a foundation of the CNI commitment."

"We are excited that our Business Service Portal is a pillar of CNI's success," said Raymond Chiu, CEO at LB Networks. "CNI has leveraged the unique customization capabilities of the platform to differentiate their services and organization in the market."

About CNI:

CNI recognizes the high cost of unreliable telecom services – in time, money, and productivity. CNI is dedicated to providing essential services backed by a comprehensive support system, that elevates the customer experience, ensuring your business remains online, all the time. For more information on how CNI can elevate your customer experience, visit cniteam.com.

About LB Networks:

Stop the race to zero with LB Network's Business Service Portal. Differentiate your carrier services to win and retain high-value accounts, increase cash flow, and really grow. The Business Service Portal powers your sales by making it easy to offer your customers a branded portal. LB Networks is empowering hundreds of carriers worldwide to optimize their service delivery reporting and visualization. These carriers have saved millions in SLA, penalties and Call Center costs while growing revenues with an award-winning Business Service Portal. Learn more at www.lbnetworks.co.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of CNI. These statements are only predictions and reflect CNI's current beliefs and expectations. Actual events or results may differ materially. CNI does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Scott Shelly, LB Networks, 1 3144097162, [email protected], www.lbnetworks.co

