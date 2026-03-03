New CX Research from Execs In The Know Reveals Growing Need for Channel Parity as AI Adoption Accelerates Across the Contact Center

"AI is no longer experimental — it's operational. But adoption alone isn't enough. The brands that win will simplify customer journeys and ensure automation enhances, rather than replaces, live‑assisted support." said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. Post this

"AI is no longer experimental — it's operational," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. "But what this research makes clear is that adoption alone isn't enough. The brands that succeed will be those that simplify journeys and ensure automation complements — rather than replaces — live-assisted support."

Some of the most notable findings from this new research include:

AI adoption within the contact center has more than doubled since 2022, with 67% of organizations now using AI, and another 24% planning to do so soon.

Consumers are increasingly navigating multichannel journeys, yet only 11% of CX leaders feel their organization delivers a seamless experience.

Self-help and AI-powered resolution are scaling, with 35% of brands now resolving 20–60% of total volume through self-help, up from just 13% in 2024.

The 2026 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Corporate Edition report, along with the entire Execs In The Know CX research library, including past Consumer and Corporate Editions, is accessible on the CX Research portion of the Execs In The Know website.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. For more information, visit Execs In The Know's website.

Media Contact

Laurie Tomko, Execs In The Know, 1 8043631432, [email protected], ExecsInTheKnow.com

SOURCE Execs In The Know