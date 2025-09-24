New CX Research from Execs In The Know Shows Accelerated Adoption of Self-Help Solutions, Though Consumers Continue to Demand Easy Access to Live Assistance

Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know said, "While it's true that more consumers are embracing digital and self-help channels, they continue to place high value on the ability to speak with a live agent if needed." Post this

Some of the most notable findings from this new research include:

Text-based channels (Email, Online Chat, SMS) continue to gain traction, while use of Phone and Iin-person Iinteractions further decline, though consumers over age 60 remain strong advocates of Voice-Based support.

Self-help adoption (for all purposes) surged from 55% in 2024 to 78% in 2025, with resolution rates improving to 81%. Yet, 52% of consumers report abandoning self-help tools "Often" or "Always" due to poor usability or inadequate outcomes.

75% of consumers have or would avoid doing business with a company if they disagreed with that company on matters related to DEI.

The 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Consumer Edition report was developed in partnership with Transcom. The entire CX Leaders Trends and Insights research series, including past Consumer and Corporate Editions, is accessible on the CX Research portion of the Execs In The Know website.

