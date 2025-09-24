New CX Research from Execs In The Know Shows Accelerated Adoption of Self-Help Solutions, Though Consumers Continue to Demand Easy Access to Live Assistance

Leading customer experience (CX) industry organization Execs In The Know is pleased to announce the public release of the all-new 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Consumer Edition report. The report, which includes an entirely new section devoted to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), reveals a consumer in transition. Younger consumers are increasingly adopting text-based solutions, turning to self-help solutions in record numbers, and are expecting more inclusive, empathetic care.
PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading customer experience (CX) industry organization Execs In The Know is pleased to announce the public release of the all-new 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Consumer Edition report. The report, which includes an entirely new section devoted to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), reveals a consumer in transition. Younger consumers are increasingly adopting text-based solutions, turning to self-help solutions in record numbers, and are expecting more inclusive, empathetic care. At the same time, the demand for live, agent-assisted support remains strong, particularly for complex or emotionally charged issues. The findings underscore that the future of CX lies in hybrid care models that marry speed and efficiency with empathy and fairness.
"This research makes it clear that convenience and empathy must go hand in hand," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. "While it's true that more consumers are embracing digital and self-help channels, they continue to place high value on the ability to speak with a live agent if needed. And based on new DEI-related findings, inclusive practices are incredibly important to consumers of all ages. Brands that can deliver on both fronts will earn lasting trust and loyalty, enjoying a definitive leg up on the competition."
Some of the most notable findings from this new research include:
- Text-based channels (Email, Online Chat, SMS) continue to gain traction, while use of Phone and Iin-person Iinteractions further decline, though consumers over age 60 remain strong advocates of Voice-Based support.
- Self-help adoption (for all purposes) surged from 55% in 2024 to 78% in 2025, with resolution rates improving to 81%. Yet, 52% of consumers report abandoning self-help tools "Often" or "Always" due to poor usability or inadequate outcomes.
- 75% of consumers have or would avoid doing business with a company if they disagreed with that company on matters related to DEI.
The 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Consumer Edition report was developed in partnership with Transcom. The entire CX Leaders Trends and Insights research series, including past Consumer and Corporate Editions, is accessible on the CX Research portion of the Execs In The Know website.
