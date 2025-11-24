New Dare 2 Share Conference Aims to Reenergize Burnt-Out Youth Leaders and Revitalize Youth Ministries Across the U.S.

"Energize is more than a conference, it's a catalyst for revival in youth ministry," says Jason Lamb, president of Dare 2 Share. "We want every youth pastor to leave fired up, resourced, and ready to lead a movement of teens who are passionate about reaching their world for Christ." Post this

The inaugural Energize Youth Ministry Conference will take place April 23–25, 2026, at Victory Church in Westminster, Colorado. Designed for youth pastors, youth ministry volunteers, church leaders, and anyone passionate about reaching and discipling teenagers, Energize blends practical training with meaningful connection.

Attendees will gain renewed vision and actionable tools to build effective, disciple-making ministries that transform students and entire communities.

"Energize is more than a conference, it's a catalyst for revival in youth ministry," says Jason Lamb, president of Dare 2 Share. "We want every youth pastor to leave fired up, resourced, and ready to lead a movement of teens who are passionate about reaching their world for Christ."

The Energize Conference will feature keynote sessions from Greg Stier, and other national ministry voices, alongside breakout workshops, networking opportunities, and powerful times of worship and prayer. Each session is designed to equip leaders with a clear plan to make evangelism and disciple-making central to their ministry strategy.

Featured speakers include:

Greg Stier, Dare 2 Share

Jerrod Gunter, Riotstarter

Kris Stout, Word of Life

Zane Black, Lovin Life

Gustavo González, Dare 2 Share

Worship Led By: Polen Band - https://polenbandmusic.com/

"We want to see youth ministries across the country come alive with a passion for the Gospel," said Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share. "When youth leaders are equipped and energized, entire ministries can be transformed from the inside out."

Registration for Energize is open at energize2026.org, with early bird pricing available through December 31, 2025, while supplies last.

At its core, Energize is more than an event. It's the turning point where worn-out youth leaders regain their strength, reclaim their calling, and begin reshaping the future of youth ministry in America.

About Dare 2 Share

Dare 2 Share (D2S) is a nonprofit ministry founded in 1991 by Greg Stier with a mission to inspire and equip teenagers to share their faith. Since then, millions of teens and leaders have been trained through conferences, curriculum, and resources. Today, D2S continues to advance the vision of every teen, everywhere, hearing the Gospel from a friend.

For more information on Energize Youth Ministry Conference, visit https://www.dare2share.org/events/energize/

For more information on the organization of Dare 2 Share, visit dare2share.org

For press inquiries and interview requests, please contact Emma Schenkel, [email protected]

