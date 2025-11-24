New Dare 2 Share Conference Aims to Reenergize Burnt-Out Youth Leaders and Revitalize Youth Ministries Across the U.S.

Dare 2 Share Ministries is launching a brand-new national youth ministry conference in April 2026 called Energize. Designed to reenergize overextended youth leaders and strengthen youth ministries across the country, the event will offer practical training, inspiring sessions, and meaningful connection to equip leaders for long-term impact. Attendees will leave with a clear, actionable plan they can begin implementing right away. Dare 2 Share's Energize Youth Ministry Conference aims to spark a nationwide movement of Gospel Advancing youth ministry!
ARVADA, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many youth leaders today are doing everything they can just to keep weekly programming going, often feeling isolated, stretched thin, or unsure of how to create long-term impact. Next year, Dare 2 Share Ministries, a global ministry with more than 34 years supporting youth ministry leaders, is doing something bold to fix this problem. Introducing Dare 2 Share's Energize Youth Ministry Conference, a brand-new national youth ministry conference designed to interrupt the cycle of burnout, offering leaders a space to refuel, reconnect with their calling, and rediscover their passion for student ministry.
Rather than leaving inspired but still overwhelmed, attendees will walk away encouraged, strengthened, and equipped with a practical plan that works in their individual ministry settings.
The inaugural Energize Youth Ministry Conference will take place April 23–25, 2026, at Victory Church in Westminster, Colorado. Designed for youth pastors, youth ministry volunteers, church leaders, and anyone passionate about reaching and discipling teenagers, Energize blends practical training with meaningful connection.
Attendees will gain renewed vision and actionable tools to build effective, disciple-making ministries that transform students and entire communities.
"Energize is more than a conference, it's a catalyst for revival in youth ministry," says Jason Lamb, president of Dare 2 Share. "We want every youth pastor to leave fired up, resourced, and ready to lead a movement of teens who are passionate about reaching their world for Christ."
The Energize Conference will feature keynote sessions from Greg Stier, and other national ministry voices, alongside breakout workshops, networking opportunities, and powerful times of worship and prayer. Each session is designed to equip leaders with a clear plan to make evangelism and disciple-making central to their ministry strategy.
Featured speakers include:
- Greg Stier, Dare 2 Share
- Jerrod Gunter, Riotstarter
- Kris Stout, Word of Life
- Zane Black, Lovin Life
- Gustavo González, Dare 2 Share
Worship Led By: Polen Band - https://polenbandmusic.com/
"We want to see youth ministries across the country come alive with a passion for the Gospel," said Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share. "When youth leaders are equipped and energized, entire ministries can be transformed from the inside out."
Registration for Energize is open at energize2026.org, with early bird pricing available through December 31, 2025, while supplies last.
At its core, Energize is more than an event. It's the turning point where worn-out youth leaders regain their strength, reclaim their calling, and begin reshaping the future of youth ministry in America.
About Dare 2 Share
Dare 2 Share (D2S) is a nonprofit ministry founded in 1991 by Greg Stier with a mission to inspire and equip teenagers to share their faith. Since then, millions of teens and leaders have been trained through conferences, curriculum, and resources. Today, D2S continues to advance the vision of every teen, everywhere, hearing the Gospel from a friend.
For more information on Energize Youth Ministry Conference, visit https://www.dare2share.org/events/energize/
For more information on the organization of Dare 2 Share, visit dare2share.org
For press inquiries and interview requests, please contact Emma Schenkel, [email protected]
