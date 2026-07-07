New Data From AI Ebook Generator Automateed: 77,000+ Books Created Across 216 Countries

People assume AI writing tools are mostly used for fiction experiments. Our data shows the opposite — users are building practical non-fiction: guides on health, money, faith, and personal growth. Post this

Non-fiction dominates. Self-Help & Personal Development is the #1 category (10.8% of categorized titles), followed by Health & Fitness (9.6%) and Business & Entrepreneurship (7.2%). Fiction and novels account for just over 5% of categorized titles.

Ebooks are 90% of output. Of all books created, 90% are standard ebooks, 5.4% novels, 2.9% illustrated storybooks, and 1.7% coloring books.

Creation is global. The United States leads with 17.4% of books, but India (10.2%), Brazil (7.5%), Nigeria (5.1%), and Indonesia (4.1%) together account for more than a quarter of all books created — suggesting AI book tools are lowering publishing barriers fastest in emerging markets.

Faith and mind rank high. Religion & Spirituality (6.1%) and Psychology & Mental Health (5.5%) both outrank Fiction, Finance, and Marketing.

"People assume AI writing tools are mostly used for fiction experiments. Our data shows the opposite — users are building practical non-fiction: guides on health, money, faith, and personal growth," said Stefan Mitrovic, founder of Automateed. "Our goal has always been to build the best AI ebook generator for self-publishers who want to go from idea to published book without a team behind them."

The data also shows notable regional patterns: Indonesia over-indexes in Education & Academic titles, Brazil in Cooking & Recipes, and the United Kingdom accounts for over a third of all Cybersecurity & IT ebooks created on the platform.

Methodology: Findings are based on anonymized, aggregated platform data from Automateed, covering 77,636 books created by users across 216 countries (IP-based geolocation; about 6% of books had unknown location). Ebook titles were categorized into more than 40 topic categories using AI classification.

About Automateed: Automateed is an AI ebook generator that turns an idea into a complete, publish-ready book — including writing, covers, illustrations, and formatting for platforms like Amazon KDP. The platform supports ebooks, novels, storybooks, coloring books, and online courses, and is used by creators in more than 200 countries. Learn more at https://www.automateed.com.

Media Contact

Stefan Mitrovic, Automateed, 1 7752586902, [email protected], https://www.automateed.com

SOURCE Automateed