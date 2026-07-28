New Data From Jewel360 Finds Social Media Drives Jewelry Purchases as Demand for Gold and Custom Pieces Grows

"The customer journey is becoming increasingly digital, but the purchase experience remains deeply personal. Consumers are discovering styles and trends online, but turning to independent jewelers for custom work and trusted advice." – Nick Gurney, general manager of Jewel360 Post this

When it comes to trends, 94% of independent jewelers say yellow gold is the most popular metal choice of consumers. Additionally, 90% are seeing more custom requests, with 65% of that work being heirloom redesign — customers bringing in pieces to melt down and remake.

Other key findings include:

Lab-grown diamonds are projected to be the majority of engagement ring sales this year. Three-quarters of bridal stores expect lab-grown to account for more than 50% of engagement sales this year. Today, 85% of jewelry stores stock both lab-grown and natural diamonds, while 9% remain natural-only.

The rising cost of metals and gemstones are the biggest challenge for jewelers. 76% of surveyed jewelry store owners say rising costs of metals and gemstones are their biggest challenge heading into 2027. This was followed by attracting and retaining staff (38%), economic uncertainty (37%), keeping inventory fresh and on-trend (27%), and tariffs and supply chain disruptions (23%).

A majority of jewelry store owners expect business to grow this year. 84% of the surveyed jewelry store owners, most of whom have been in business for 40+ years, expect business to grow this year.

While transaction volume has declined, average ticket prices are increasing. Comparing sales data from Q1 2025 to Q1 2026, transaction volume dropped 15%, but average ticket value jumped 26% to $322.

"The customer journey is becoming increasingly digital, but the purchase experience remains deeply personal," said Nick Gurney, general manager of Jewel360. "Consumers are discovering styles and trends online, but turning to independent jewelers for custom work and trusted advice. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, understanding how they move between digital and in-store experiences is critical for retailers looking to build long-term loyalty."

On Wednesday, August 5, Jewel360 will host its second Retail Jewel Summit, a virtual event that gathers independent jewelers to discuss the state of jewelry retail, learn from other independent jewelers and partners like Jewelers for Children and Ostbye, and discover the latest Jewel360 innovations. Interested parties can register here.

To download the report, please visit: https://jewel360.com/jewelry-retail-report

About Jewel360

Jewel360, a Quilt Software solution, is the all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. Supporting more than 500 jewelers nationwide, the Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications, and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need. For more information, visit www.jewel360.com.

Media Contact

Maddie Esper, 0to5 for Jewel360, 1 980.253.3833, [email protected]

SOURCE Jewel360