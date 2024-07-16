New data from LifeSpeak Inc. shows that evidence-based substance use care helps individuals lower consumption and improve work and daily life

Our unique blend of evidence-based care delivered by a team of compassionate substance use coaches is coupled with strategies for change. The result is a reduction in substance use and improved functioning, which can ultimately influence healthcare costs and productivity loss for organizations. Post this

The report from LifeSpeak Inc. features 2024 outcomes based on aggregate data from organizations that offer ALAViDA Substance Use to their employees or participants. The data reveals that ALAViDA's comprehensive, evidence-based approach to substance use care delivers powerful results. More specifically, ALAViDA participant data shows that:

80% of ALAViDA participants reduced their substance use;

76% decreased the severity of substance use;

69% said it was easier to stop using substances once initiated; and

68% feel a greater sense of control over their use of substances.

"When it comes to behavior change, it's a known fact that having a personal support system is essential for success. That's why the LifeSpeak Inc. model harnesses the power of personalized support along with evidence-based best practices and expert advice for substance use care," said Michael Held, founder and CEO of LifeSpeak Inc. "The fact that our solutions are available online, at any time, breaks down a primary barrier for those who need substance use support or those who are considering reducing their consumption."

LifeSpeak's ALAViDA solution features self-monitoring and reporting tools for members, which according to Dr. MacKay, can lead to better outcomes, including reduced symptoms and improved functioning. More specifically, 79% of ALAViDA participants reported an improvement in their mood and 78% reported enhancements in their daily life functioning.

LifeSpeak Inc. offers personalized care and educational resources for individuals who are struggling with, or wish to change their relationship with substances, in addition to offering training for managers and support for families and loved ones who are affected by substance use.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

Celebrating 20 years of supporting wellbeing, LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations across the globe. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to individuals throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Wellbeats Wellness, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, ALAViDA Substance Use, and LIFT session Fitness. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to strengthen wellbeing and maximize workplace performance. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn, or visit http://www.LifeSpeak.com. Because wellbeing can't wait.

