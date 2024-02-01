New Data From Vector Solutions Reveals Students Benefit From Key K-12 Safety & Wellness Courses

Vector Solutions' efficacy study shows digital training has a positive impact on bullying and youth suicide prevention outcomes

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions to help schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter, and better, released new efficacy data for its courses on Youth Suicide Risk and Bullying and Cyberbullying within the K-12 Student Safety & Wellness Course Library. These courses address key issues students are facing when it comes to mental health, interpersonal relationships, and how to seek help when they or classmates are experiencing challenges.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, depression and anxiety both rose significantly for K-12 students. Today's youth need the support of parents, school faculty, and staff to ensure they are educated and supported when it comes to mental health and building respectful relationships. Schools are in a unique position to address the critical youth mental health crisis and bullying as they can provide both the education and prevention resources to help issues from escalating. By using evidence-based solutions to address student mental health and well-being, schools can provide students with the knowledge and skills to identify issues, seek help for themselves, and support one another during instances where they encounter bullying or suicidal ideation.

To identify the efficacy of critical and sensitive lessons like Youth Suicide Risk and Bullying and Cyberbullying, Vector Solutions conducted an exploratory study measuring the impact of the two training courses on high school students' attitudes, beliefs, and behavioral intentions. Integrated surveys in the courses measured training impact while simultaneously collecting demographic information to more deeply analyze student sub-populations.

Upon completion, the Bullying and Cyberbullying course impacted students in the following ways:

72% said that the course provided them with the skills to support someone who is being bullied.

70% expressed a greater willingness (as a result of the course) to help someone who is experiencing bullying.

13% reported an increased confidence in their ability to intervene when someone is being bullied (comparing pre-course to post-course survey responses).

Similarly, the Youth Suicide Risk course impacted students in the following ways:

70% said that the course provided them with skills to support someone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide.

69% said that the course increased their willingness to help someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

32% reported an increase in feeling part of a caring community that looks out for one another at their school (comparing pre-course to post-course survey responses).

"Today's students are facing unprecedented challenges to their well-being. Teaching them the skills to identify situations and take action when a classmate may be struggling is essential to managing the mental health crisis and bullying in schools," said Rob Buelow, General Manager Education at Vector Solutions. "At a time of great need and limited resources, schools have to be investing in programs that work. This data demonstrates that online education on these critical topics can have a meaningful impact on student's ability to create positive change and seek help for themselves and others when needed."

To download the report, click here. To learn more about Vector Solutions' K-12 Student Safety & Wellness Course Library, click here.

