New Data from VEVE Reveals 33% Surge in Browser Advertising Spend as AI Search Disrupts Consumer Acquisition

According to VEVE's latest data analysis, retailers have increased browser ad budgets by 64% in 2025, travel brands by 34%, and streaming platforms by 24%, as marketers scramble to capture consumer attention before they enter the distracting second-screen scroll. Even leading streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hulu are redirecting budgets to appear on browser start pages, positioning films, shows, and offers before consumers begin their search.

"This is not just a shift, it's a complete rewiring of how brands approach online customer acquisition," said Bharat Sharma, co-founder & COO of VEVE. "Browser advertising puts brands in front of consumers at the exact moment they open their online world, long before the distractions of social, search, and endless scrolling dilute their intent. This is why we're seeing record adoption across industries, and it's only going to accelerate."

This momentum aligns with findings from VEVE's Guide to Browser Advertising white paper and third-party data sources, which highlight how marketers are seeking scalable, brand-safe, and performance-driven alternatives beyond the "walled gardens" of Google, Meta, and Amazon, which together captured 51% of global ad spend in 2024. With browser environments reaching over 5.1 billion internet users globally and functioning as the primary internet gateway for more than 60% of the population, marketers are now leveraging the start page of browsers as prime real estate for discovery and engagement.

According to VEVE's market data, the following sectors are seeing the biggest year-over-year growth in browser advertising investment:

Retail brands such as Macy's, Nike, and Walmart have increased spending by 64% YOY.

Travel and tourism brands such as Booking.com, Expedia, and TUI have increased spending by 34% YOY.

Entertainment and streaming brands like Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hulu have increased spending by 24% YOY.

Banking and fintech brands like Experian and Credit Karma have increased spending by 106% YOY.

B2B brands such as Walmart B2B, Fiverr, and QuickBooks have increased spending by 24% YOY.

With conversational AI tools changing how consumers find information, the advertising landscape has reached a critical inflection point. Brands are shifting away from display ads as increased competition and algorithmic changes have driven up CPMs while reducing organic reach. And with more than 42% of Internet users now using ad blockers and new privacy regulations restricting targeting, brands are turning toward curated, high-intent environments like browser start pages.

"The battlefield has moved, and brands are loading up for a holiday shopping season like we've never seen," said Sharma. "The winners will be the brands that meet customers at the very start of their online journey, not halfway through it."

VEVE has helped deliver campaigns for more than 2000 brands, including Amazon Prime, Expedia, Nike, Macy's, and Walmart, engaging consumers directly from their browser start pages. Through exclusive browser inventory, proprietary ad formats, and a performance dashboard that provides detailed conversion and engagement data, VEVE enables brands to reach high-intent audiences and drive measurable results.

