New Data Highlights Strong Beef Demand, Even as Supply Remains Tight

"Challenges can come up very quickly, and while there's no single solution, continuing to invest in building demand, expanding market opportunities and strengthening consumer trust can help keep our industry strong."-- Jaslyn Livingston, 4th-generation cattle producer, Broadwater, Nebraska Post this

"Not long ago, it felt like beef had a target on its back," said Jaslyn Livingston, a cattle producer from Broadwater, Nebraska. "Between headlines about plant-based alternative proteins, questions about how cattle are raised and changing consumer preferences, there was a lot of speculation about beef's future. Today, the conversation looks very different."

Broader food and nutrition trends are also working in beef's favor. Protein continues to be top of mind for consumers, whether they're focused on overall health, weight management or maintaining muscle as they age. Even the rise of GLP-1 medications has reinforced the importance of nutrient-dense foods, with many users prioritizing protein to support their health goals.

"I've experienced firsthand how important nutrition is when you're pushing your body to its limit," said Livingston, who participates in ultramarathons and strength training. "Athletes often tailor their diets carefully, focusing on protein to support muscle development and recovery. Now, more Americans—even non-athletes—are thinking about food in those same terms."

These trends play directly to beef's strengths as a flavorful, nutrient-dense protein. Lean beef was even recognized as part of a healthy dietary pattern in the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, reinforcing that beef can absolutely be part of a healthy lifestyle.

"That recognition doesn't happen by accident," Livingston said. "Producers like me are investing in nutrition research and outreach through the Beef Checkoff. Through those efforts, we can continue to explore beef's role in healthy dietary patterns and share our findings with health professionals to help ensure accurate, science-based information reaches the people who influence what we eat."

On the production side, Livingston said strong demand is translating into improved market conditions for many producers. "We've seen cattle prices remain strong for the past couple of years, which is a welcome change from years when many producers hoped to simply break even after accounting for input costs."

However, strong demand today doesn't guarantee strong demand tomorrow. That's why continued investment in building beef demand, expanding market opportunities and strengthening consumer trust matters. That long-term perspective is important as cattle producers face ongoing challenges, including recent wildfires that have impacted parts of Nebraska, including areas near the Livingstons' ranch.

"Like many producers, I think about what it will take to keep my family's ranch around for generations to come," Livingston said. "Challenges can come up very quickly, and while there's no single solution, continuing to invest in building demand, expanding market opportunities and strengthening consumer trust can help keep our industry strong."

As Livingston takes on a larger role at her family's ranch, she remains optimistic about beef's future.

"My generation of cattle producers takes the future of this industry seriously," she said. "We want the opportunity to pass down healthy, viable operations to the next generation — just as previous generations did for us."

ABOUT THE BEEF CHECKOFF:

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

Media Contact

Lynette Von Minden, Cattlemen's Beef Board, 1 402-437-6457, [email protected], www.drivingdemandforbeef.com

Sarah Metzler, Cattlemen's Beef Board, [email protected], www.drivingdemandforbeef.com

SOURCE Cattlemen's Beef Board