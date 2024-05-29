New Data Reveals Concerning Trends Regarding Post-High School Preparedness, Career Exposure Gaps, and Gender Disparities in Career Guidance

"The urgency to help students determine their paths has never been greater. When students understand their aptitudes and use that insight to guide their educational and career choices, their success is significantly enhanced." – Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience Post this

Findings show that many students feel they need more preparation for the critical life transitions that follow graduation, highlighting the pressing need for comprehensive support systems. In fact:

55% of graduating seniors reported either opting out of a four-year college path or delaying the decision, a 14.6% increase over previous years

31% of students said they are not confident in their education or career path

2. Career Exposure Is Limited

Research of more than 500,000 students demonstrates a vital issue in education today: an educational and career exposure gap. Despite having untapped potential for in-demand careers, students often need a clearer comprehension of their skills and relevance to a variety of careers. Neglecting the issue deprives students of invaluable insights into their capabilities and their connections to the ever-changing landscape of career opportunities. Key findings include:

43% career exposure gap in Health Science careers (a field that is projected to grow 16% in the next decade)

75% career exposure gap in Computers & Technology (a field that is projected to grow 23% in the next decade)

3. Gender Disparities Exist

Several pieces of research demonstrate that students–regardless of gender and race–are experiencing inequalities when it comes to post-grad high school preparedness and exposure to in-demand careers.

For instance, this report reveals that female high school graduates are increasingly pursuing alternative pathways to traditional 4-year colleges or universities. Only 44% of female graduates from the class of 2023 opted to pursue a 4-year college or university, compared to the 53% of female grads from the class of 2022.

Male high school graduates displayed a significantly higher level of readiness (60%) in selecting a career path or declaring a major upon graduation, contrasting sharply with their female peers, among whom 36% expressed feeling unprepared for this pivotal decision.

Female, Black, and Hispanic students have the necessary aptitudes to fill the workforce skills gap plaguing many industries today and well into the future. For example:

87% more female students have an aptitude for careers in Computers & Technology than interest

73% more Black students have an aptitude for careers in Advanced Manufacturing than interest

69% more Hispanic students have an aptitude for careers in Computers & Technology than interest

This collective data underscores the urgent need for parents and educators to equip students with the essential skills, knowledge, and confidence required to make informed decisions about their future paths and successfully navigate the complexities of adulthood.

"We're witnessing an increasing number of parents, consumers, and school districts embracing YouScience ® Aptitude & Career Discovery. The urgency to assist students nationwide in determining their pathways has never been more pronounced," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "Time and again, we have seen that when students can recognize their innate aptitudes and leverage that insight to make informed choices about their educational and career trajectories, their success is significantly amplified."

Solutions: What Families Can Do

Families can get involved and leverage existing tools and resources. Dawn Mann, a mother whose daughter utilized YouScience Aptitude & Career Discovery, shared, "My daughter utilized her aptitude assessment data to apply for multiple scholarships, resulting in the coverage of her full tuition–approximately $200,000. These outcomes facilitated her focus and guided her towards the ideal path for her, where she found her perfect fit."

Additionally, YouScience offers the following points:

Support student personal exploration and career discovery

Encourage your child to explore careers, college majors, and pathways that include their interests and their aptitudes. Engage in open conversations about their aspirations and help them identify potential career paths that align with their passions and aptitudes.

Consider non-traditional pathways

More than 50% of students either delay or choose not to attend college or university. There are many reasons, including concerns about taking on too much debt, interest in taking a break from formal education, or lack of clarity on what to study. Family members can help by having open conversations about non-traditional pathways that are in demand, pay well, and provide flexibility.

Leverage available tools

We recommend leveraging various tools to help students understand what they are naturally good at and see where those talents can be put to work. These tools include YouScience Aptitude & Career Discovery, work-based learning opportunities through internships or apprenticeship programs.

Develop the in-demand, durable soft skills required to be successful in any field

It's important for students to continue to grow in their education. Encourage your students to develop the following skills that will always be in demand: critical thinking and problem solving, resilience and adaptability, communication and team building, financial literacy and management, and a work ethic.

Explore internships

Highlight the benefits of hands-on experience gained through internships or apprenticeships, such as practical skills development, industry exposure, and networking opportunities.

To learn more about YouScience and its research, visit youscience.com, and to learn more about its aptitude assessment, visit YouScience Aptitude & Career Discovery.

