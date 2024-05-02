New Data Reveals US Drinking Landscape; Wisconsin Booziest State, Dominates Top US counties for Excessive Drinking

New Data Discloses America's Counties with Highest and Lowest Rates of Excessive Drinking

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many Americans love to drink, but some party a little harder than others, new data reveals. Wisconsin residents dominate the list when it comes to excessive drinking, with over a quarter of all Wisconsin adults (25.29%) regularly drinking too much, according to the latest data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR&R) program.

IntoxiStates.com leveraged the new data to create an interactive map showing America's booziest and driest US counties. The visual overview reveals where problematic drinking is a serious public health concern and highlights the states where excessive drinking is more frowned upon.

Gallatin, MT takes the top spot nation-wide, with a staggering 26.8% of its adult residents classified as excessive drinkers. Yet 8 out of the top 10 booziest counties in America are located in Wisconsin.

Top 10 US counties with highest % excessive drinking

1. Gallatin, Montana, 26.80%

2. Outagamie, Wisconsin, 26.13%

3. Douglas, Wisconsin, 26.08%

4. Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 25.88%

5. Pierce, Wisconsin, 25.73%

6. Dane, Wisconsin, 25.73%

7. Missoula, Montana, 25.49%

8. Ashland, Wisconsin, 25.17%

9. Marathon, Wisconsin, 25.10%

10. St. Croix, Wisconsin, 25.02%

Rankings for the top 10 driest counties show a little more geographical variety. Residents in Utah, UT engage in the least amount of excessive drinking in the entire country (9.04%). Greene, AL is the only other county where more than 9 out of 10 residents follow the CDC recommendations for safe drinking.

Top 10 US counties with lowest % excessive drinking

1. Utah, Utah, 9.04%

2. Greene, Alabama, 9.44%

3. Piute, Utah, 10.02%

4. Catron, New Mexico, 10.24%

5. Randolph, Georgia, 10.27%

6. Humphreys, Mississippi, 10.27%

7. Phillips, Arkansas, 10.36%

8. McDowell, West Virginia, 10.38%

9. Chicot, Arkansas, 10.57%

10. Wilcox, Alabama, 10.59%

You can find an overview with the rankings of all counties on IntoxiStates.com, with top 10s for each state.

IntoxiStates.com is a personal project of Paul Matthews, a visual designer with a passion for making data understandable to others. The site aims to provide a visual resource for Americans who want to learn more about drinking patterns in the country and their own counties. Journalists and media publications are free to share the content of the website, on the condition of including a source link in any publications.

