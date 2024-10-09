New Data Shows Supreme Court Rollback of Affirmative Action Did Not Hinder Minority Enrollment

Despite concerns, Vector Solutions' analysis of over 624,000 incoming college students reveals an increase in Black student representation, driven by significant growth at small public institutions

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions and data insights that elevate higher education institutions' prevention and compliance strategies, released first-of-its-kind data on key trends in higher education enrollment among Black students and students of color. The new data reveals that the Supreme Court ruling banning race-conscious admissions did not adversely impact the overall representation of Black students or students of color in the Fall 2024 cohort of incoming first-year students.

Prior to the ruling, many feared that the ban on race-conscious admissions would result in a significant decline in the enrollment of students of color. While much attention has been paid to changes in the demographic make-up of first-year students at highly selective institutions, with notable declines in Black students specifically, these findings are not replicated at the national level.

Analyzing survey responses from over 624,000 incoming first-year students across 350+ higher education institutions, Vector Solutions' findings show a slight 0.23% overall increase in students of color in this year's incoming student cohort compared to Fall 2023. It is too early to know the year-over-year implications of the Supreme Court's decision, but the numbers in the first year after the dismantlement of Affirmative Action trend positively. Notably, small schools (0-4,999 students) saw a 4.44% rise in first-year students of color. Black first-year student representation grew by 1.18% overall with small public institutions showing a 5.09% increase.

"We're still far from conclusive about how this impact will change over time, but these early findings indicate that most schools are using a mix of levers to ensure they enroll communities that reflect the diversity of their applicants," said Rob Buelow, General Manager of Education at Vector Solutions. "The end of Affirmative Action does not mean the end of equitable education opportunities at large, but it will no doubt require adjustments and concerted efforts on the part of higher education institutions to continue positive change."

Medium and large private institutions saw declines in representation of students of color in their incoming class, dropping 2.22% and 5.03% respectively. Black incoming first-year students at these institutions were also slightly down compared to last year, although this drop was less than students of color overall.

"As more and more schools publish the demographic representation of their class of 2028, the focus remains on elite institutions and the widely inconsistent methodologies used to report race and ethnicity," said Buelow. "Vector Solutions' data includes students from hundreds of schools across segments with a consistent year-over-year methodology in how race and ethnicity are reported, allowing for an apples-to-apples comparison at a scale that's unique from what's been published thus far."

Other key findings that shed light on how colleges are adapting to the ruling and suggest other approaches to promote diverse representation within their student bodies, include:

First-Year Students of Color: Overall, increased by 0.23%. Small private schools saw a 4.13% increase.

First-Year Black Students: Overall, increased by 1.18%. Small public schools saw a 5.09% increase.

First-Year LGBTQ+ Students: Decreased by 1.24% overall, with notable declines at large institutions (down 5.16% compared to last year).

"Colleges must intentionally focus on the retention and success of their increasingly diverse student populations," said Buelow. "Data collected through Vector Solutions' trainings show that sense of belonging and perceptions of campus climate are far less positive for students of color. Vector Solutions remains dedicated to empowering and equipping diverse students and institutions for success with the resources and support they need to thrive in higher education."

The data referenced in this release were collected digitally from June 1 to August 31, 2024 from more than 624,000 incoming first-year college students across the United States.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for Higher Education

Vector Solutions for Higher Education is the industry leader in post-secondary safety and prevention training, serving more than 2,000 of the nation's most widely recognized and prestigious institutions for more than 20 years. Its programs help drive lasting, large-scale change on the social impact issues that matter most, including alcohol and other drugs; sexual assault and harassment; diversity and inclusion; and mental health. Online prevention programs available through Vector Solutions reach over ten million higher education students, staff, and faculty each year. For more information about Vector Solutions, Higher Education, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/he

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

Media Contact

Kara Erwin, Kickstand, 512-771-6911, [email protected], https://www.vectorsolutions.com/

SOURCE VECTOR SOLUTIONS