New Data: Twitter/X's Ad Rates Have Plunged 75% in the Elon Musk Era

Twitter/X's ad rates have plummeted over 75% since the platform's acquisition by Elon Musk . In August 2023 , Twitter/X bottomed out at a three-year low of just $0.61 CPM, marking the most substantial year-over-year decrease among all platforms analyzed.

CPMs increase by as much as 66% during the holiday shopping season, driven by competition for consumer attention in November and December.

About the State of Social Media CPM Report:

The 2023 report follows on the work of Gupta Media's groundbreaking Facebook CPM tracker, launched just months into the COVID-19 lockdown. In the company's 2020 research—cited by the New York Times, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Partners, and others—Gupta Media surfaced data on the plunging ad rates on Facebook. In the ensuing years, Gupta extended its real-time data sets to include advertising rates for platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Pinterest. This year, for the first time, the company's state-of-the-art report analyzes tens of billions of ad impressions to examine trends in CPM rates across the industry—digging into seasonal fluctuations, differences between platforms, and uncovering insights that can help advertisers and agencies plan ahead to make more efficient use of their media budgets.

