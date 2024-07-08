New Database and Data Management Systems for Public Environmental Health Agencies by Inspect2go

Inspect2go provides database solutions and data management systems to local-level public health agencies. Environmental health departments use the software for data storage, record retrieval, analytics, reporting, inspection, and permitting.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go's environmental health data management systems are tailored to the needs of local and state public health departments. The database systems are used for data storage, data reporting, and management of health department workflows and functions. The overlaying software includes permitting, inspection, and scheduling user interfaces, dashboards, data analytics, reporting, and payment portals. Our web-based, software-as-a-service solutions are either cloud-hosted or hosted on agency servers.