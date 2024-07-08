New Database and Data Management Systems for Public Environmental Health Agencies by Inspect2go

Inspect2go provides database solutions and data management systems to local-level public health agencies. Environmental health departments use the software for data storage, record retrieval, analytics, reporting, inspection, and permitting.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go's environmental health data management systems are tailored to the needs of local and state public health departments. The database systems are used for data storage, data reporting, and management of health department workflows and functions. The overlaying software includes permitting, inspection, and scheduling user interfaces, dashboards, data analytics, reporting, and payment portals. Our web-based, software-as-a-service solutions are either cloud-hosted or hosted on agency servers.
See the Environmental Health Database System video on YouTube.
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
