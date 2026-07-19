New Datingsmatch Survey: 1 in 5 Users Say a Wink Led to a Conversation

New findings from a Datingsmatch.com user survey show that the smallest gestures are doing more of the communication work than most people realize.

GIBRALTAR, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People tend to think about opening messages as the moment a conversation actually starts online. The carefully worded introduction, the line someone spent time writing and then rewrote. What the data from a recent Datingsmatch survey points to is something different: for a meaningful share of users, none of that is where things began. It began with a wink.

According to the survey, 1 in 5 users of Datingsmatch reported that a wink was what got a conversation going. One-fifth of respondents, spread across different age groups and usage habits, identified that a single small gesture as the moment something actually started between two people.

What the Datingsmatch Survey Found

The survey was conducted among 5,000 users of the Datingsmatch online communication platform in June 2026, with participants asked to voluntarily share their experiences. The aim was to get a clearer picture of how conversations tend to begin, what it is that people hesitate about, and what eventually prompts someone to go ahead and reach out.

The wink finding was among the more consistent findings from the responses. Among users who described a conversation they felt good about, a notable portion were able to trace it back to a wink being sent first, whether they had sent it or received it. The reverse situation, where someone sent a cold message with no prior signal of any kind, was something respondents described as harder on both sides of the exchange.

That tracks with what broader research also points to. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 55% of online daters felt insecure about the number of messages they received, and 36% felt overwhelmed by incoming contact. What that suggests is not that people don't want to connect — it's that the way contact gets initiated matters a great deal for how it lands.

Why Small Signals Carry More Weight Than They Seem

The Datingsmatch survey also looked at what stops people from reaching out when they want to. Uncertainty came up repeatedly. Not knowing whether someone is open to hearing from you. Not wanting to guess wrong and feel like you've overstepped.

What respondents described is not a lack of interest in connecting. It's the absence of a clear enough signal that the other person is open to it. A Datingsmatch wink feature provides exactly that. It's visible, unambiguous, and low-commitment enough that neither person has to feel exposed by it. For those still finding their footing on the platform, the beginner's guide to the Datingsmatch platform walks through how these features work and how to use them effectively.

This connects to a 2024 study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking that examined online rejection: ghosting was the most common form of rejection in digital communication, even after substantial prior exchanges. The fear that a message will simply be ignored — without any acknowledgment — is a real barrier. A lower-stakes signal reduces that barrier because the cost of no response feels smaller.

Datingsmatch notes, based on what survey participants shared, that this kind of low-friction signal seems to work differently than most people expect. It doesn't just start conversations. It seems to reduce the gap that many users described feeling between "I want to reach out" and "I actually did."

How People Actually Use the Wink Feature on Datingsmatch

Survey responses offered a more specific picture of the behavior. Winks were not being used randomly or as a form of mass outreach. Respondents described using them deliberately, on users they had spent time looking at, toward people they were genuinely interested in but not yet sure about approaching with a message.

Some users described sending a wink as a way of checking whether there was any openness to further contact, without having to commit to a full message exchange in order to find out. Others who had been on the receiving end of a wink said it was something they found easier to respond to, in part because it did not feel like it was asking too much of them too soon. There were also respondents who noted that when a wink had gone back and forth between two people, the first actual message felt less like an approach out of nowhere and more like a natural continuation of something that had already started.

Datingsmatch customer service regularly hears from users that knowing how to start a conversation is one of the things people think about most when they first join the platform. The survey data puts some numbers to what those conversations have long suggested.

What This Means for How the Platform Thinks About Connection

Datingsmatch highlights that findings like these shape how the platform continues to think about the role of small, low-pressure interactions in the overall experience. A conversation that begins with a wink is not a lesser conversation. Survey respondents who traced their most valued exchanges back to a wink described those conversations in consistently positive terms.

The platform sees value in giving users multiple ways to signal interest at different levels of commitment. A message is a commitment. A wink is an invitation. Both have a place, and the data suggests that for a meaningful portion of users, the invitation comes first and matters more than it might look like from the outside.

About Datingsmatch

Datingsmatch is an online communication platform that gives people a range of ways to connect online. The platform is built around the idea that how a conversation starts shapes everything that follows, and that not every interaction needs to begin with a message. Datingsmatch operates globally and continues to develop its communication tools based on how users actually engage with each other.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Fielden, Datingsmatch, 1 5869132511, [email protected], https://datingsmatch.com/

SOURCE Datingsmatch