New Deka Ready Power Batteries for Maintenance-Free Material Handling Operations To Be Featured at ProMat

East Penn Manufacturing Co. is launching the NEW Deka Ready Power product family at the ProMat 2025 show in Chicago, IL.

LYON STATION, Pa., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn Manufacturing Co. is launching the NEW Deka Ready Power product family at the ProMat 2025 show in Chicago, IL. The Deka Ready Power family of batteries support the ever-growing need of maintenance-free products for Motive Power applications by offering both Lithium and Gel technologies, providing best-in-class value and lowest Total Cost of Ownership.

The Deka Ready Power Lithium is designed for demanding heavy-duty environments, ensuring efficient, reliable maintenance-free power with reduced downtime in demanding environments. New technological enhancements feature welded busbars for reliability, active cooling for thermal management, and individual pack Battery Discharge Indicators (BDI) for safety. Built to UL 2580, 1998, 991 standards, the Deka Ready Power Lithium battery features robust battery cells with low internal resistance to operate in higher ambient temperatures (40°C) at full capacity (350 amps), and a new BMS designed for 24/7 operations.

The Deka Ready Power Gel is the ideal maintenance-free lead technology for light and medium duty applications. Deka Ready Power Gel batteries provide significant increases in performance when compared to existing AGM products, including an 80% depth-of-discharge. They also offer a reduced overcharge rate with increases in initial capacity, cycle life, and start rate. New technological enhancements feature an advanced Flo-Gel™ design, delivering improved performance and maximizing uptime, even in the most demanding material handling environments.

"East Penn is excited to bring these two cutting edge technologies to the market," stated David Corey, VP and GM of East Penn's Motive Power Sales. "With their intelligent design and cutting-edge benefits, they are the perfect fit for maintenance-free applications providing users ultimate productivity and overall savings to their bottom line. As a company with a full portfolio of flooded, maintenance-free lead, and lithium technology, we are fully committed to providing the right energy solutions to those within the Motive Power industry."

For more information, visit www.dekareadypower.com, or visit Booth S663 at ProMat 2025 in Chicago, March 17-20, 2025

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality batteries and accessories for the motive power, automotive, commercial, marine, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2008, ISO/TS 16949:2009, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. For more information, visit the company website at www.dekabatteries.com.

Media Contact

Chad Christ, East Penn Manufacturing, Co., 1 610-682-6361 3503, [email protected], https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/

SOURCE East Penn Manufacturing, Co.