New Deka Ready Power Batteries for Pallet Jack Applications To Be Featured at MODEX

"With its intelligent design, this product is the perfect fit for pallet jack applications, delivering the productivity and bottom-line savings operators need." - David Corey, VP & GM, Motive Power Sales Post this

The Deka Ready Power Lithium Bloc is offered is multiple tray options from 7.5" through 9", as well as multiple power options of both 100 and 200 AH capacities. It is designed with operator safety and convenience in mind, equipped with a standard built-in disconnect and is contractor controlled so it never needs to be unplugged from the truck. The Deka Ready Power features unmatched performance, charging, reliability, and life all backed with full North American coverage by the Deka Service Network.

"East Penn is excited to bring this new product to the market," stated David Corey, VP and GM of East Penn's Motive Power Sales. "With its intelligent design and cutting-edge benefits they are the perfect fit for pallet jack applications providing users ultimate productivity and overall savings to their bottom line. As a company with a full portfolio of flooded, maintenance-free lead, and lithium technology, we are fully committed to providing the right energy solutions to those within the Motive Power industry."

For more information, visit www.dekareadypower.com, or visit Booth B8304 at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, April 13-16, 2026

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for the automotive, commercial, marine, motive power, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/TS 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. To learn more about the company visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com.

Media Contact

Chad Christ, East Penn Manufacturing, 1 610.682.6361 3503, [email protected], https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/

SOURCE East Penn Manufacturing