New Dementia Caregiving Book Uncovers the Power of Personal History

"Dementia, Caregiving, and Personal History" by Tami Anastasia Offers Groundbreaking Tools Rooted in Memory, Emotion, and Connection
LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As dementia rates rise and families struggle to make sense of unfamiliar behaviors, a new book offers a powerful key: personal history. In "Dementia, Caregiving, and Personal History: How to Help, Cope, Connect, and Heal," dementia care expert and counselor Tami Anastasia introduces a compassionate framework that helps caregivers see behavior in context and respond with insight and empathy.
Rather than offering a script for managing behaviors, Anastasia guides readers to understand what lies beneath the surface: the echoes of past roles, routines, traumas, and lifelong patterns. The result is a deeper caregiving toolkit that supports both the person living with dementia and the caregiver.
"Dementia care becomes more manageable when we understand what's driving the moment," Anastasia explained. "Behaviors that seem irrational often have roots in who that person has always been."
The book also addresses the emotional toll of caregiving, offering validation, clear boundary-setting tools, and a "healing toolkit" to help caregivers sustain themselves during care and beyond.
With case stories, trauma-informed strategies, and actionable language, Dementia, Caregiving, and Personal History is already drawing praise from experts across the dementia care field.
"In a sea of practical guides, this book stands out for its emotional intelligence. Tami Anastasia gives caregivers the tools not just to survive, but to heal."
— Kevin Jameson, Founder & CEO, Dementia Society of America
Availability
"Dementia, Caregiving, and Personal History" is available in print and Kindle via Amazon and is coming soon as an audiobook on Audible.
About the Author
Tami Anastasia, MA, is a dementia care expert, educator, and speaker with over three decades of experience providing counseling services, dementia guidance, emotional support, and care strategies to family and professional dementia caregivers. Known for her compassionate guidance and practical insight, Anastasia leads support groups, hosts educational programs, and speaks nationwide on dementia caregiving.
Media Contact
Stephanie Smith, Tami Anastasia Dementia Guidance and Support, 1 (408) 377-4716, [email protected], https://tamianastasia.com
SOURCE Tami Anastasia
Share this article