New Dementia Caregiving Book Uncovers the Power of Personal History

"Dementia care becomes more manageable when we understand what's driving the moment," Anastasia explained. "Behaviors that seem irrational often have roots in who that person has always been."

The book also addresses the emotional toll of caregiving, offering validation, clear boundary-setting tools, and a "healing toolkit" to help caregivers sustain themselves during care and beyond.

With case stories, trauma-informed strategies, and actionable language, Dementia, Caregiving, and Personal History is already drawing praise from experts across the dementia care field.

"In a sea of practical guides, this book stands out for its emotional intelligence. Tami Anastasia gives caregivers the tools not just to survive, but to heal."

— Kevin Jameson, Founder & CEO, Dementia Society of America

Availability

"Dementia, Caregiving, and Personal History" is available in print and Kindle via Amazon and is coming soon as an audiobook on Audible.

About the Author

Tami Anastasia, MA, is a dementia care expert, educator, and speaker with over three decades of experience providing counseling services, dementia guidance, emotional support, and care strategies to family and professional dementia caregivers. Known for her compassionate guidance and practical insight, Anastasia leads support groups, hosts educational programs, and speaks nationwide on dementia caregiving.

Media Contact

Stephanie Smith, Tami Anastasia Dementia Guidance and Support, 1 (408) 377-4716, [email protected], https://tamianastasia.com

