New Dental office, Dentist At Plum Creek, coming to Plum Creek neighborhood of Kyle.

Dentist in Kyle TX "We are so thrilled to have support from our Kyle community that we are excited to open second location in Plum Creek neighborhood so we can serve more patients. With a neighborhood dental clinic, it will increase convenience for patients and avoid driving in crazy Austin traffic" says Dr. Dholariya.

KYLE, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dentist At Plum Creek will be a modern dental practice that provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages. Dr. Mahesh Dholariya and his team of dental specialists is providing quality care ranging from simple to complex cases at their first location, Kyle Parkway Dentistry, since 2016. Adding an another location, will help to serve more patients so they don't have to wait for longer period to get an appointments at our main location. It will also help to bring in more specialty services such as dental implants and Invisalign to Kyle community members.

Dr. Dholariya earned his DDS degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School at San Antonio. Dr. D is committed to pursuing ongoing professional development through continuing education.

About Dentist At Plum Creek:

Dentist At Plum Creek offers an expansive menu of dental services, including general and restorative dentistry as well as Invisalign and cosmetic dental procedures. The practice mission is to provide state-of the-art dentistry while adhering to each patient's need for comfort and convenience. They offer several relaxing office amenities and provide flexible scheduling such as family block appointments and extended hours.

For more information from Dentist At Plum Creek, visit the practice website at DentistAtPlumCreek.com or call 512-256-0206.

SOURCE Dentist At Plum-Creek